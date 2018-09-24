The first picture I am sharing this week was chosen because in the near left side of the picture you can see the little barbershop that I mentioned in last week's column.
I said that it had been torn down to make way for the building that now houses Second Street Gallery and Coastal Mist, and earlier was Hugh Harrison's first Harbor Hall. But that's another story.
Actually, I learned from one of its early tenants, long-time barber Mick Peters, that the building was purchased by Joe Bolduc and moved to First and Delaware where it became part of the building which is now La Fiesta, a popular Mexican restaurant. If you look closely the next time you drive by, you can see the addition, along Delaware Avenue, which used to be the barbershop. Mick cut hair in the small shop in 1967 and 1968 before he moved up on the hill to where Napa Auto Parts is now.
After being up there for four or five years, he moved back downtown in the small building on Chicago, which now houses Angelo's Italy. He then moved uptown again to Fern Park Business Center and then moved into the current Mick's Hair Surgeon building on Baltimore Avenue, near the post office, where he has cut hair for many years, more recently in partnership with his son, Mark.
Back to the photo, you can see Carver's Furniture next to the barbershop, and across the alley is Kronenberg & Waldrop Insurance (now Sassy Seagull). Across Second Street is Boone's Hardware, now owned by Lynn Davies and her daughter, housing Bandon Card & Gift.
Talk about an amazing guy. This picture of Barry Winters was taken 43 years ago (1975) in front of his Winters Auto Sales business, located along Highway 101 near where Dan Farmer's State Farm business is now.
He looks as great today as he did back then, and if he's anything like his amazing mother, Edith Hunt Winters, almost 95, who spoke at the Bandon Museum Sunday as one of the Fire survivors, he will look as good many years from now.
Not sure exactly when the next picture was taken, but it is one of my favorites and was probably taken sometime in the 1970s. Gerry and Trudy Fraser owned Fraser's for many years at Highway 101 and 10th Street, and were loved by pretty much everyone who knew them. Barely visible in the back is Judy Ellis Welch, who worked there for many years. The building now houses the Asian Garden restaurant and bar.
* * *
Mary Carol Roberson (Julie Miller's mother) is a strong advocate for children, and recently she invited me to attend a training on child abuse, being held at Ocean Crest School on Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
She pointed out that Bandon has an issue with child abuse.
"Coos County, based on per capita population, had the highest rate of child abuse in the state in 2017. The number has been rising for three years and so far in 2018 it isn't declining," Mary Carol pointed out.
Last fall the Leadership Class at Bandon High did a survey of the students and asked what they felt was a major issue of concern that needed to be addressed. Their response was "find ways to prevent child abuse in Bandon," she said.
The community training will explain how to move from the darkness of abuse to light, and is recommended for people 16 years and older.
Darkness to Light offers training that specializes in the education and prevention of child sexual abuse, other forms of abuse, and mandated reporting.
* * *
St. John's Episcopal Church is offering a valuable service to the community, and they want people to know it's available, free of charge.
The church, located at 795 Franklin Ave., lends medical equipment at no charge for a three-month period.
While at the church Saturday, to assist with their 125-year anniversary celebration, I was shown their impressive array of medical equipment which is available to loan. They have walkers and wheelchairs, crutches and canes, commodes and toilet risers, transfer benches, shower stools and tub rails.
People can call 541-590-2443 or email stjohnsloancloset@gmail.com for information or to make an appointment to check out equipment.
This is a wonderful community service and equipment like this is not always easy to find, and can be costly.
* * *
If you haven't gotten your flu shot lately (and that probably means most of us as it's hard to think about flu weather when we're basking in the sun), you can go to Bandon City Park on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. where Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center will be giving free shots. I get my shot there every year. This is just one of the valuable services that our hospital provides for the community.
* * *
I probably should concern myself with my own typos and mistakes, but I couldn't help laughing (and sending a note to the Register-Guard) when I saw a headline about the Oregon - Standford game at the top of the front page Saturday. I have never seen Stanford spelled with two 'ds' and probably won't again, but you sometimes wonder if anyone bothers to check at least the front page before it goes to press.
(Anyone who watched the game is certainly not laughing as it appeared that Oregon had it won, but instead of taking a knee to run out the clock, chose to run with the ball, which was fumbled. Stanford went on to win in overtime)
* * *
I know I sound like a broken record, but I must point out again, there is no partnership between the Pool Committee and the City of Bandon.
I do not know the particulars, but I understand someone was staking out several locations in City Park where the pool might be located. And yes, there is a chance that the pool will be in City Park.
But the Ballot Measure that people will vote on in November has nothing to do with where the pool will eventually be built ... or even if it will ever be built.
If you vote yes, as the pool committee and the City Council are urging, it will amend the city charter to prohibit the city from paying for the operation and maintenance of a swimming pool ... if sometime in the distant future it cannot support itself. The thinking here is that if the pool is built and operating, the community would put pressure on the City Council to fund the pool if it were no longer self-supporting. But if the charter says that the city cannot pay for O&M without a vote of the people, it would not matter if pressure were applied.
If you vote no, it simply means you do not want to change the charter to add that prohibition, and you have no problem with the city paying to operate a pool.
Neither a yes nor a no vote will impact what the pool committee does as they continue to work toward finding ways to finance a swimming pool for the people of Bandon and the surrounding area.
And as far as Facebook posts asking where the money has gone over the years, and some inferring that the money was embezzled or misused, that is pure hogwash. No group has ever mounted the kind of fundraising campaign that is now underway, and I do know that in the past, on several occasions, the money that had been collected was given to the Coquille pool where local swimming lessons were held for many years.
I understand that people who live near City Park do not want the pool in their backyard, but like the rest of us, who live in various parts of the city, we enclose our backyards with a fence (which can be as high as eight feet) so that the property we enjoy and care for is our own.
* * *
The Sacramento Bee had an article recently about the man who turned himself in after going to see wife in Oregon, which was covered in the Bandon Western World on Aug. 16.
The article reads: "A suspect in a Northern California killing went on the run for a month and finally turned himself in at a small town in Oregon after saying goodbye to his wife, authorities said.
"Terrance Boyd Dixon fled to Bandon, Oregon, where his wife lived so he could hug her one last time, police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord said.
"Dixon is suspected in the July killing of 64-year-old Michael Downie ... authorities believe Dixon beat Downie to death with a fire poker, according to a criminal complaint.
"Detectives said Downie had told friends he was afraid of Dixon seeking revenge because his testimony in a decades-old case had sent Dixon to prison.
"After the killing, police determined Dixon had stolen Downie's car and sold it in Yolo County. From there he hitchhiked to Bandon.
"On Aug. 14, a woman -- later identified as Dixon's wife -- called police and said Dixon wanted to turn himself in. He will be returned to Contra Costa County, where he was charged with murder."
A spokesman for the Bandon Police said last week that Dixon remained in the Coos County Jail pending extradition.