I still remember all the fun that the Bandon Lions Club had during the celebration of Oregon's Centennial in 1959. Oregon became the 33rd state on Feb. 14, 1859, and communities like Bandon celebrated throughout the year.
This picture was taken in June of 1959 as a group of Lions paraded down Second Street, with signs which read "Unfair to Bandon Centennial, No Whiskers," and "Unfair to Fire Dept. Whisker Club."
I can only identify two of the men, and that would be owner of Larsen's Cleaners, Ronnie Larsen, second, and behind him is Glenn Scofield, who was principal of Harbor Lights School.
Among those watching them parade downtown is Helen Dunham, who is standing in front of Boone's Hardware, which she ran for many years. I think the man standing next to her is Ernie Panter, long a businessman in Bandon. That is now the home of Lynn Davies' Bandon Card & Gift Shop. Next to the hardware store was Ray's Pharmacy (owned by Bob and Phyllis Ray), Bandon Florist and Gift shop, and The Senter Agency, owned by Merritt J. Senter. Today those buildings are all owned by Lynn Davies and her family.
The second picture, taken in March of 1973, was an all too familiar scene in those days as three men attempt to right a small fishing boat that had sunk at the dock. In the foreground is the Port of Bandon tug Active, and I think the fishing vessel Lively Lady is alongside the dock. As you can see, this was before the building that now houses the Old Town Marketplace was built as the large building in the background is the old Coast Guard Station.
The third picture is another photo of Bandon Lions Club members and the area we now know as Old Town, although in those days it was simply "downtown." This picture was taken in February of 1971 as Lions Bill Cook, left, and Russ Conn, head into the Capps Motor Co. showroom with some items for the annual Bandon Lions Club March of Dimes auction. Note the old golf clubs, clothes hamper and a couple of used lamps.
* * *
Something that no board of directors or city council ever wants to hear .... occurred at Thursday night's meeting of the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center board when CEO JoDee Tittle announced in executive session that she had taken a job in California and will be resigning her position effective in-mid November. The Bandon Western World reported the announcement the next morning.
When she was hired less than two years ago (late January of 2017) she signed a three-year contract.
She told the board that her family is the reason she's leaving, explaining that "transitioning to the coastal climate is challenging."
The irony is that we have had some pretty glorious weather in recent months so I am not sure what kind of weather they were expecting on the Southern Oregon Coast.
The family, which includes her husband and two daughters, also purchased a home soon after arriving in Bandon, which was a good sign that she planned to stay.
I have talked to three members of the five-member board, and they had no idea that she was looking for another job, nor that she planned to leave. In fact, one member of the board had a one-on-one conversation with her last Monday, and she made no mention of having taken another job. I understand at least a couple members of the Leadership Team knew, but not the hospital board.
Tittle has taken a job with Plumas District Hospital, located in Quincy, Calif., a town of 1,728 people. It is a 25-bed general medical and surgical hospital in what one review described as an older facility.
The husband of an employee of the district said the employees loved JoDee. "The powers that be need to figure out why she's leaving because she helped attract good talent ..." he said.
I am pretty sure the hospital board would love to know the real reason she is leaving as it appears from his remarks that it is more than the coastal weather.
The board will hold a special meeting Wednesday night (Oct. 10) at 7 p.m. at the hospital to talk about the transition. The public is welcome to attend.
Having gone through the city manager hiring process twice in the last four years as mayor, I don't envy the board. They have a difficult task ahead of them but I know they will rise to the occasion.
* * *
Another event that is taking place Wednesday at 6 o'clock at The Barn/Community Center is a meet and greet to introduce the personable new chamber executive director Ruthie Painter to the community.
I stopped into the visitor center last week to meet her, and was pleased with her enthusiasm and willingness to get up to speed in her new job. She has big shoes to fill after the long-time ED Julie Miller resigned to take another position which admittedly is one with a "lot less stress."
* * *
Next week I will talk again about the City of Bandon ballot measure 6-172 that will be on the November ballot. A yes vote means the city charter will be changed to prohibit public dollars from being spent to operate or maintain a swimming pool.
It does not determine whether or not a swimming pool will be built, or where it will be located, and if someone tries to tell you that, they are not being truthful.
Along with the local measure, I will also pass along the Oregonian editorial board's recommendation on Ballot Measures 103, 104, 105 and 106, which is a recommended NO vote on each of them.
* * *
I learned this week that long-time Bandon resident Dieter Kunz died last Friday at the age of 85. He and his wife, Patti, have been here many years, and at one time he owned and operated Dieter's Foreign Car Service in the Coos Bay area. He would have celebrated his 86th birthday in November.
* * *
The Gaels Readers Theater is presenting their popular Bandon Burns program Sunday afternoon, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Sprague Community Theater.
They had several sold-out performances last year, so if you didn't have an opportunity to attend or would like to hear Bandon Fire survivors' stories again, don't miss this program. It's $5 at the door.
* * *
I've read several pretty negative comments discussing the conduct of (some of) the University of Oregon fans last Saturday after Oregon lost to Stanford in overtime. One video which went viral pictures a man, with no shirt on, leaning over the railing giving the Stanford players the finger as they head into their locker room. (Like it was their fault Oregon lost the game??)
And you expected a different result after learning that people would be allowed to tailgate (make that party) for a longer period of time before and after the game even though they would not be allowed to re-enter once they left the game?
The University of Oregon was asking that tailgating be allowed for six hours on game day ... up from the normal four hours. Any idea how that might improve conduct or ability to drive on game day?
* * *
I haven't read about this in any other paper, but the Sept. 19 issue of the Curry Coastal Pilot contained a big headline: "Handicapped patron dies in lot."
Apparently a paraplegic woman from Texas, who was 56 years old, was traveling the state with two companions. They had allegedly reserved a handicapped accessible room at the Brookings Inn, but when they got there, it was discovered that their room was on the second floor, with no wheelchair access.
Unable to find a room (it was Labor Day weekend) anywhere in the area, the trio agreed that one of the women would spend the night in the truck with the handicapped woman, while the other stayed in the second-floor room.
But at 7:30 a.m. the woman reportedly stopped breathing and died in the parking lot in spite of efforts by EMTs to revive her.
One of the three woman said she had confirmed that they had an accessible room on at least two separate occasions, but it wasn't until it was too late that one of the clerks said that she had, in fact, made the reservation (which others denied), but the night crew had moved another booking downstairs.
Not sure how this will end ...