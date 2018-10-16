The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in 1962 in front of what was then my house along U.S. Highway 101 across from the cheese factory. The negative envelope was tagged "highway work," and my guess is that the state was installing piling for the concrete bridge that led to my house and the cottage next door, or they could have been installing the culvert for Ferry Creek.
At any rate, you can see the Oregon Egg Producers building across the highway, which had been moved there in 1956 from its former location, adjacent to the cheese factory. While they were moving it across Ferry Creek, it broke several stringers across the creek and very nearly went into the water. Today it is the Highway 101 Marketplace.
The second picture was taken the same year, in August of 1962, during work along Third Street, which would be on the south side of the Egg Producers building. This piece of equipment ended up in a ditch after part of the trench they were digging caved in. In the back you can see the foundry (owned by Henry Philpott) that was rebuilt soon after the Fire of 1936, but was torn down years later, and is now a vacant lot behind the commercial building at 101 and Harlem. The house is still there today.
The third picture shows the south side of the old Stephan Hotel at First and Chicago, which is one of the few buildings downtown to survive the Fire. This picture was taken in 1976, long before the late Cliff Shaw purchased it for his still thriving Cranberry Sweets business. The small building attached to the hotel was the entrance to the apartments, several of which are still upstairs in the building. Today that is used as an emergency exit and not as an entrance to the building. It is fenced with chain link and is beautifully decorated with blooming flowers.
* * *
It's hard to believe that ballots will be in the mail very soon for the November election. I often rely on The Oregonian editors to guide me on the state ballot measures, and recently they had a lengthy editorial advising a "No" vote on ballot measures 103 (grocery tax ban), 104 (effort to write state policy via constitutional amendment), 105 (racial profiling) and 106 (forbidding the use of state dollars to pay for abortions).
The Oregonian put forth a good argument against 103, which they say could have many unintended consequences.
As for Measure 104, which seeks to make it harder for lawmakers to raise revenue, they say the logic is flawed. The measure, heavily backed by the Oregon Association of Realtors, would require that three-fifths of the legislators in each chamber approve not only tax bills, as they do now, but any proposal that results in increased revenue to the state.
One of the hottest topics is Measure 105 and concerns the sanctuary state issue.
The Oregonian editors point out that "more than 30 years ago, Oregon lawmakers made a powerful statement against racial profiling. With a 29-1 vote in the Oregon Senate and a 58-1 vote in the House, lawmakers created the nation's first sanctuary law.
"Oregon's sanctuary law forbids state and local police agencies from using public money or resources to enforce federal immigration laws when an individual's only offense (and that is key) is how he or she entered the country."
Voters should reject Measure 105, too, knowing that a 'no' vote will help to guarantee our ever-dwindling public safety dollars will be spent on policing local laws ... not those that federal agents are paid to enforce."
The Oregonian also strongly urges a no vote on Measure 106.
"If passed, Measure 106 would remove abortion from the list of medical procedures covered for low-income women on the Oregon Health Plan."
They add that "abortion rates in Oregon and nationwide have been on a downward trend for years, across all age and income groups. Voters here have swatted down six past attempts to alter abortion access, making it clear they believe this is a personal medical decision that Oregonians can be trusted to make. This initiative, too, should be rejected."
We need to think about the children of women who neither want them nor can afford to raise them.
* * *
I sat on my deck Sunday afternoon enjoying the wonderfully warm Indian Summer weather ... until I could not take the sound of barking dogs any longer. After over an hour of constant barking, I decided to track down where it was coming from, and found two very small dogs (but one with a healthy set of vocal cords) two blocks away on June Avenue.
I didn't see anyone around, so I don't know who owns the animals, but if I can hear them two blocks away I can only imagine what it must be like to live in the neighborhood.
* * *
I learned that long-time Bandon resident Jerry Lee died on Oct. 8 at the age of 78. Jerry was a year behind me in high school, and is the brother of Virginia Weaver. His wife, Debi, works at the post office.
Jerry worked for the county for a number of years, but he was best known as a top-notch photographer. I remember seeing lots of beautiful photos, and someone usually said, "It's a Jerry Lee."
Although I do not know the family, I heard that Jimmie C. McDaniel Jr., 48, died of a heart attack Oct. 1. He and his wife, Patty, moved to Bandon this summer and built a home here. He is related to the Sowers family, and was the operations supervisor at Ocean Spray Cranberries.
* * *
As I watched the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, which hit landfall last week with winds up to 155 miles an hour, I thought back to Oct. 12, 1962, when the Pacific Northwest was struck by the devastating Columbus Day Storm.
I was a young reporter for the Western World and took enough pictures to fill a page and a half in the paper, including of Pacific High School, where several classrooms were destroyed ... not long after they had released the students. I think it hit around 2:30 in the afternoon, and I remember watching the roof of the hydro-electric department on Fillmore sail across the street and land in the parking lot of what is now the museum, but in those days was City Hall.
My father was remodeling a house on Dew Valley Road that he had just purchased, and when he didn't come home (no cell phones in those days), mother called Jack Dean and asked him to go look for dad. The road was completely covered with blown-down trees, so Jack ran across the field (which is now part of the Crossings Golf Course) and saw dad's pickup, (which had been pulling out of the driveway), with the passenger side completely smashed into the ground by a huge tree. He raced into the house calling dad's name ...and found him working away. "I knew someone would come sooner or later," he said. Had anyone been in the pickup that day, they would not have survived. I do remember dad (who was 6'4") saying that the winds were so strong that they repeatedly knocked him to the ground as he ran back into the house
I could go on and on about that storm, but frankly I just pray we never see winds like that again, although we have had several in the last 56 years that did damage, but nothing like the Columbus Day Storm.
* * *
Molly Tuttle, the first performer of the new season for Bandon Showcase, was a roaring success Friday night. Tuttle, an accomplished guitarist, is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist songwriter with a distinctive voice.
She and her band played to a very enthusiastic crowd at the Sprague Theater, and many commented not only on her star performance, but the wonderful sound, which can be attributed to the "sound guy" Anthony Zunino.
It's also great to see Jeff Norris back in the driver's seat once again managing the theater. He's a real asset. . .
* * *
Thursday evening between 5:30 and 6:30, Umpqua Bank, Bandon IT and the Bandon Police Department will present an informational workshop and discussion on how to prevent and protect yourself and your loved ones from scams and fraud.
A spokesman for the bank said locals have been scammed lately, and they want to try and educate people about these scams.
A friend of mine was in the bank recently when she overhead bank employees and Bandon Police officers try to dissuade an elderly man from taking money out of his account to send to someone who had contacted him. "But he said he was a Christian," the man said, adding, "I asked him to swear on a stack of Bibles that he was a Christian, And he said he would."
These kinds of predators prey on elderly people, and unfortunately they seem to be successful.