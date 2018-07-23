I love the first picture I am sharing, which was taken in May of 1961 when Wayne Butler won the McKay's Market Cutest Baby Contest. He's pictured with his mom, Phyllis (Mrs. Ken) Butler, and the store manager, Larry "Stub" Cribbins. Best known for operating charter fishing boats out of the Port of Bandon, Wayne is also secretary-treasurer of the Port of Bandon Commission.
I've probably shared this picture before but since that area has changed so much, I want to share it again. I believe this was taken sometime in the mid-to-late '60s when Bob Schultz' Bandon Plumbing Heating & Sheet Metal was in the building that now houses the Wheelhouse and Crowsnest Lounge. Later, in the late 1970s, it was the office for Graydon Stinnett's Bandon Fisheries. Next door is Bandon Seafood, operated for many years by George and Nella Dow, on the east side of Chicago Avenue. It was also part of Graydon's operations before the "blue building" was built on the port property, which now houses the Old Town Marketplace. The Seafood building was later torn down, and part of the property is where the port built its office, across the Chicago Avenue right of way, before moving to the Coast Guard Building. It is now leased by the owners of The Loft.
The Wheelhouse was purchased by Yong Suk Ko, better known as Sue, late last year and continues to be a thriving business. She would love to know when it became a restaurant, but I am still researching that. I am pretty sure it was sometime in the 1980s, but it might also have been in the 1990s. Maybe someone who used to work there will let me know when it first became a restaurant.
The third photo was taken in 1978 at Mick's Hair Surgeons, and pictures Debbie Johnson Stewart (now owner of Debbie's Hair Station), Mickey Peters and his sister, Vicki Peters Gernandt (who later opened Vicki G Hair Salon & Day Spa).
* * *
I learned that one of my neighbors, Kerry Goard, died last week at the age of 81. Kerry and his wife, Caroline, had lived on 11th Street for a number of years and he had been suffering from cancer for some time. I knew him best as a long and dedicated member of the Bandon Lions Club and an all-around great guy.
* * *
It was bad enough that my ComSpan bill went from a little over $60 a month to over $90, but the day after I worked out a compromise (agreed to pay for 40 megabits of service rather than 100 and to have my bill sent to me via email), the Internet was down for an entire day. And to make matters worse, last year we had signed up for ComSpan to serve the tenants in the Continuum Center, and it did not come back on, which is a real inconvenience for merchants who use a credit card machine. After numerous phone calls and four days later, ComSpan decided it was the router (which Lyn Saunders pointed out the first time she talked to them) and it was back on by Friday. But by that time she had decided to go with Charter (Spectrum) as had another business owner down the street.
I'm still sticking with ComSpan, although I'm not exactly sure why, but I wonder just how many customers they can lose with an outage like the last one and still remain in business.
* * *
I was introduced to the new postmaster at the local post office last week, and everyone seemed glad to have her on board. Her first name is Jennifer and she definitely seems happy to be here, and I know the employees are happy to finally have a permanent postmaster.
But most of all, I am happy to see that they finally decided to cut the weeds and work on the landscaping!
Speaking of postmasters (and columnists) Dave Robinson of Myrtle Point, who was the last permanent postmaster at Bandon, has released his latest book, The Eagle Cage Mystery, classified as Christian fiction. He calls it "The Hardy Boys meet Jesus in Alaska." It is available only on Amazon.com.
* * *
I read that a long-time Bandon resident, Violet Howard, died June 24 at the age of 92. A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at the IOOF Cemetery off 42S. After graduating from Bandon High in 1944, she married Jim Howard in 1946, and worked for many years at Western Bank.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her sisters Nona Barnekoff and Irene Howard, her son-in-law Mike Morris and her brother Elbert Gunter. She is survived by two daughters, Susan and Phyllis, and a son, Jim Howard.
* * *
Mike Eggert Oyster posted on Facebook last week that Bill Palmer, class of 1966, had a motorcycle wreck in Spokane, Wash., and had been hospitalized with six broken ribs, and will need further rehabilitation. Bill's parents were Wilma and Bill Palmer.