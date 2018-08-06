The first picture I am sharing is from my collection of old postcards, and was probably taken sometime in the 1920s or maybe earlier. You don't realize how huge the sailing schooner (if that's what it's called) is until you see the tiny tug in the middle of the bay. The postcard is titled: "Looking Over the Bay at Bandon." I did find a similar scene in my collection, dated Aug. 26, 1918.
In the background you can see the mill that was built in 1906 by L. J. Cody and George Moore. Originally known as Cody Mill, it burned in 1909, and Moore purchased Cody's interest and rebuilt, renaming it Moore Mill. During World War I the mill cut spruce for US Army airplanes.
It was purchased in 1943 by the Miller family, who operated it for many years as Moore Mill & Lumber Co. before closing in the mid-'80s. It caught fire and burned while being dismantled in 1987.
The second picture, taken during a fire drill at Bandon High School, was probably taken in the early 1960s. I can see teachers Ernie Neal and Rea Tresidder at right, and in the door of the music room, is long-time band director Lou Wright. Behind the industrial arts building, and across Ninth, is what was at one time the kindergarten, and today serves as the school district office.
I love this third picture, which was taken in about 1963, as my uncle Lou Felsheim (with his darkroom apron on) tries to get on the roof of M&L Grocery which is on fire. You can barely see the smoke rising from the shingles, but with Bandon's history of fires, even the smallest one caused panic. The step ladder that Lou is on is being held by one of the store's owners, Fred Moore.
Since I started working at the paper in 1959, and we were directly across the street in the space now occupied by The Cobbler's Bench, I am pretty sure that I took the pictures. This is just one in a series of shots that shows Lou on the top of the roof with a fire extinguisher working to put out the fire as the fire department arrives on scene.
The store was located right where the Minute Cafe's parking lot is today.
* * *
After spending Friday swimming at Sixes with my sisters Maggie and Molly and Maggie's son and three of her grandchildren, they cooked a birthday dinner for me.
I had gone up Sixes to the spot, owned by the Crew family, a number of times in the last two years, but Molly was always driving and I failed to pay attention as to how far it was from the highway.
Big mistake.
I told them I would be there around 2 Friday, but left a bit earlier. But as I drove up the road, I had it in my mind that the property was about 10 miles from the highway, and I knew it was past Edson Creek. I was expecting to see a large sign for the Edson Creek campground, so I wasn't too worried ... until I saw a sign warning me that the next 1.3 miles was a one-way road. I thought to myself, "this does not look familiar," but I rationalized that the road must have dropped away during the winter, so I kept on going. Thank God I did not meet anyone because it would have been a frightening experience to back up along the narrow, winding road, with nothing but a sheer dropoff on one side. But I kept on going ...
When I came to the end of the pavement and hit gravel, I knew for sure that I was lost. I was beginning to get a bit anxious since I knew I had to traverse that narrow stretch of road again and there is no cell service up there. I soon found a house and pulled in to ask if they knew where the Crew property was. The owner said it was two miles back toward the highway. And she said the Edson campground was even further down the road. I wondered how I could have missed it; later I saw the tiny sign and knew how that happened.
At any rate I finally made it to my destination, none the worse for the emotional wear.
* * *
Joan DeCosta Goodbrod called me this week to say that the "new" Bandon High School (which burned in 1974) was actually occupied/built in 1950, not 1951. She remembers well because she was a senior when they moved to the newly built school probably after Christmas break, and they were the first class to graduate from the school. Not sure where I read 1951 ... or maybe I made it up, but I know that 1950 is the correct year.
* * *
David took me out to The Gallery at Bandon Dunes Saturday night for dinner, and we sat next to a very charming couple, who I learned was Philip Bailey, lead singer for the band Earth, Wind and Fire, and his wife, singer/songwriter Valerie Bailey (nee Davis), who has worked with superstars like Whitney Houston and Celine Dion.
I Googled Philip Bailey, and saw a video posted by him on Twitter "taking a moment to appreciate the beauty at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort."
As we were trying to decide what to order, Valerie turned to us and showed us the wagyu beef burger she had ordered, and we exchanged pleasantries.
The Resort is such a treat ... for us locals and people from all over the world.
* * *
The Gaels Readers Theater is presenting the Covell murder case this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at the Sprague Room in the Bandon Library. "Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery" tells the story of the murder of Ebba Covell, wife of Bandon chiropractor Fred Covell, which occurred in 1923.
When I worked at Western World, we went back into the old volumes of the paper and reprinted the entire Covell murder case over a span of quite a few weeks.
It is a fascinating story and one you won't want to miss. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7, and Sunday's show is at 2. Admission is $5 at the door.
Ebba was Dr. Covell's second wife and she was the daughter of the long-time Coquille River lighthouse keeper, Capt. Oscar Wiren. His first wife died leaving him with two small children. He and Ebba had three young children.
In my collection I have a postcard, dated Sept. 25, 1912, written to a person in Coquille from an E. C. Wiren of Bandon. In it she refers to Loyal, who she says is "back at his work." According to the genealogy sites, Ebba Wiren had a brother named Loyal, so it may well be that Ebba Wiren Covell wrote the postcard that is in my collection. If I knew when she married Fred Covell, I would know for sure, but I haven't found that yet. It may also have been written by her mother, whose name was Caroline.
* * *
I've learned that the Bandon Playhouse, highly regarded for the entertainment it has provided for the people of Bandon and the South Coast, is now on a year-long sabbatical. Playhouse president Paul Hay sent an email to City Manager Robert Mawson in late July saying that immediately he was resigning his position as chairman of the Arts Council.
"The Bandon Playhouse is going to take a year-long sabbatical to determine where we are going to go from here and as such do not think I'm the right person to be holding such an important position," Hay said, adding "thanks for your support and understanding."
Hay was also previously serving as director of sales and marketing for the Sprague Theater.
I sincerely hope that someone will step forward and revitalize the Bandon Playhouse, which has been providing stellar entertainment in Bandon for more than 40 years.