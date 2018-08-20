I love this first picture, probably taken sometime in the 1970s, of the former Robertson's building, at the west end of First Street. It's not that this building, which housed Fred Robertson's thriving sand and gravel business, is particularly special, but because of how different that area looks today. After Fred retired, his son, Earle, operated the business for many years.
Today, this building, or a remodel of it, houses Edgewaters restaurant, one of the community's most popular fine dining establishments. At far right you can see the old Breuer building (now a vacation rental dwelling) before it was remodeled into the beautiful structure that it is today.
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Dew Valley Club, I am sharing a picture I took over 50 years ago (January of 1966) of three long-time club members hard at work sewing blankets and quilts. From left are Vivian Kranick (later Brown), Frances Baker and Viola Loshbaugh. I printed four of the photos to take to the Club members, who held an Open House on Sunday in observance of their centennial anniversary. Most of us could identify Vivian and Viola, but I had to search around to find someone who knew Frances. It turned out to be retired teacher Careen Pierce, who recognized Frances right away, as having been someone who babysat her children when they were young.
It was fun going through their scrapbooks, as I found many pictures, taken by me, which had appeared in Western World over the years, as well as small articles which had been in the paper during my years as a reporter and sometimes editor (depending which of the 12 owners I was working for at any given time).
I talked with several of the long-time members, who remembered the days when the Dew Valley Clubhouse hosted dances, as well as grange meetings. But over the years, the building on 101 just across from Misty Meadows has been the home of the Dew Valley Club. Their group doesn't have as many members as they did when I used to cover events there, but they are still just as dedicated to sewing, embroidering and crocheting items to sell at the Bandon Old Town Marketplace, where you can find them on weekends against the west wall raising money to maintain their building and for charity. Dottie Gunther is the club president.
I am sharing the third picture of former Bandon Police Officer Mike Trotter, taken in 1980, because I learned this weekend that Trotter died Thursday at his home in Redding, Calif., where he has lived since moving from Bandon years ago. I do not know the details, but apparently his daughter called long-time friends, Harold and Frannie Montgomery, in Bandon to tell them of his death. I searched the Redding newspaper, but could find no obituary for him.
* * *
We had a wonderful time at the Kingston Trio concert Saturday night, held at the Sprague Theater as a benefit for the Sixes Fire Department. It was fun to be greeted and shown to our seats by members of the fire department, who helped in a number of ways to make the event such a success.
A local area band, Soul Pie, opened for the Kingston Trio.
Thanks to Ann Remy and her son Gary, Jeff Norris and I were thrilled to meet with Josh Reynolds (son of one of the original three, Nick Reynolds) who grew up on Elk River and has many friends in this area. Josh has some ideas as to how we might better market the Sprague, and we are more than willing to hear what he has to offer.
As you can imagine, he knows a lot of people in the music industry, and he says it's a shame that we had only two programs scheduled in the Sprague this summer. He wants to help change that.
Although they were scheduled to hold a concert this Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Events Center at the Curry County Fairgrounds in Gold Beach, that all changed when it was determined that the facility was needed for firefighters. They will now host the concert at TJ's Pub and Grill in Port Orford, beginning at 7 o'clock.
* * *
The last Utility Newsletter that accompanied our electric bills was a bit confusing, according to several who read it and asked me what it meant. City Manager Robert Mawson explained that the $15,049 spill charge for 2018 is being applied to the June, July, August and September wholesale power bills that the City receives from Bonneville Power Administration. This amount was anticipated and included in the power purchase budget prepared by the City for fiscal year 2018-19. So this particular spill charge increase is not being passed on to our customers.
Mawson explained however that this will not be the last spill charge as the court has directed BPA to spill the maximum amount of water they can each year (for fish passage), so it is highly probable that future spill charges will be difficult for the City to absorb and will result in a pass-through to our customers.
The BPA will charge 143 of its utility customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, including the City of Bandon, surcharges over the next four months totaling $10.2 million. The charges will cover the cost of a federal judge's order for the experimental water spill program for fish passage at Columbia and Snake River dams, which was requested by salmon advocates and environmental groups, according to a recent article in a Washington state publication.
* * *
I believe I mentioned this last week, or at least I definitely brought it up at the last city council meeting, but the new thick white lines at 11th and 101 are causing problems for drivers.
If people stop at those lines, they sometimes do not connect with the sensor which changes the lights ... and they don't realize it until they've gone through several cycles without the light changing. I saw one driver get out of his pickup and go up to the guy in front of him, at 11th and 101, to tell him to move up to the sensor, which he did. And then the light changed. A woman told me she had a similar experience this week. I was talking with one of our police officers the other day when a woman asked if it was legal to pull up to the crosswalk rather than to stop at the new white line, and he said it was fine.
I asked our city manager to contact the state and request that they rectify the problem that they created . . .
In the meantime, unless you want to sit at the light for a long time, move ahead to make sure you trip the sensor.
It makes sense to have those white lines back from a crosswalk, which has no traffic signal, like Ninth and Tenth, but not at a signaled intersection.
* * *
Several people asked me if the woman in the wheelchair, who fell into the street at Ninth and Highway 101, Aug. 13 had been struck by a car. Many drove by and saw people attending to her, with her wheelchair alongside of her, before the ambulance and police arrived.
The answer is no. The woman is a resident of West Wind Court, who was attempting to negotiate her wheelchair onto the sidewalk behind La Kris Motel when she fell backwards onto the pavement. The ambulance took her to the local hospital after she reportedly suffered a bump on the back of her head.
Ten days earlier, something similar happened to the same woman in front of City Hall. As she was crossing Highway 101 in her wheelchair, she fell into the middle of the highway, causing traffic to stop in all directions. People helped her back into her wheelchair and when I saw her she was on the sidewalk in front of City Hall talking with first responders. Two employees of West Wind Court arrived on scene in a small vehicle, but did not appear able to transport a person in a wheelchair. I expressed concern about her safety, but one of the employees from West Wind Court told me it is her "civil right" to go where she chooses. They left and the ambulance transported her to the hospital.
I don't envy those whose responsibility it is to keep her safe, as it appears to be quite difficult to balance a person's civil rights ... and their safety, and I sincerely hope that both can occur.