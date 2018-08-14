Unfortunately I can't identify any of the Ocean Crest children in this picture, taken during a field day in 1978, but I can definitely pick out long-time Ocean Crest principal Jim Cowan. This may have been 40 years ago, but Jim still looks as good today as he did back then ... as does his wife Kathy.
I am posting the second picture for my younger readers, who have probably never been to the polls to vote, since voting is all done by mail-in-ballot these days. This photo was taken in November of 1970 as well-known artist Pernot Duff, at left, gets her ballot from elections clerk Edith Gallier. Not sure who the other woman is, but at top right, voting her ballot, is Josephine Breuer Taylor, sister of Mike Breuer, the cobbler. The Breuer building still stands today on the west end of First Street, between Edgewater's Restaurant and the old Coast Guard building, and is one of the few buildings to survive the Fire of 1936.
I remember years ago when Vote by Mail was first introduced .... I didn't like it then and I don't like it now. I know I have shared this story before, but the first time ballots were mailed, I went to the post office and found five or six (or maybe it was more) ballots that had been thrown into the garbage without even being ripped up. It would have been a simple thing for someone to pick them out of the trash and go to the people whose ballots they were and ask them to sign them so they could vote their ballots. It was obvious they didn't care enough to vote .... or even to make sure someone else didn't vote for them.
I wrote a pretty hard-hitting editorial about my find, but I never did identify the people who had so casually thrown away their vote ... but I always wondered if that was a mistake.
The idea of Vote by Mail was supposed to make it easier for people to vote, but I fear that has not been the case as has been evidenced in past elections where so many simply did not bother to mail their ballots.
The third photo, taken in 1970 in front of the beautiful Dave Miller Field sign at the high school, pictures three Bandon High School football all-stars, (from left) Bruce Capps, Truett Forrest and Dan Winters. I still remember taking that picture as the schools were my beat, along with pretty much everything else.
* * *
"Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery", presented by The Gaels, a local readers theater group, was sold out for all three performances this weekend. Taking part were Gaels members Neal Davis, Mike Dempsey, John Fink, Richard Robinett, Amy Moss Strong and Donald Zealand. It was directed by Corrie Gant. Michelle Winchell is also a Gaels member and greeted people at the door. Davis wrote the script based on a true story.
"Murder at Two Mile" is the story of Ebba Wiren Covell, who was murdered on Labor Day, 1923, at her Two Mile home south of Bandon.
The story is significant to me in several ways. To begin with the numerous articles which followed the case from the day her body was found to the hanging of Arthur Covell, were written by my grandfather, L. D. Felsheim, who owned and operated the Western World for many years.
Also, there is a reference in a book about the murders, written by Andie Jensen, to H. H. Dufree, who is said to have come upon Mrs. Covell, who was crying as she walked with two of her young children. Actually, I am pretty sure that was my other grandfather, H. H. Dufort, as I searched at length through early records and can find no one named Dufree in Bandon's history. That part of the story in Andie's book actually came out of the Coquille Sentinel, so it is not surprising that since he was not from Coquille, they misspelled his name.
H. H. is also quoted as saying, after he had heard about her death, that she "either committed suicide or was murdered." And he was right.
I mentioned in my column last week that in my extensive old postcard collection, I have one which I felt was probably written by Ebba Wiren, and I have now determined that is correct. She signed her name E. C. Wiren, and according to one history site, her middle name was Caroline; Jensen's book says her middle name was Catherine, which I think is correct. At any rate, E.C. were her initials and she wrote the post card to a friend in Coquille City, Oregon, Sept. 26, 1912, when she was 20 years old and teaching in Bandon. At that time she was living in the lighthouse keepers quarters with her parents as her father, Oscar Wiren, was the lighthouse keeper. In September of 1917, she became Dr. Covell's fourth wife (he was divorced from the first and the other two died, including one in childbirth). She had three young children before she was murdered in September of 1923 by her step-son, 16-year-old Alton Covell, who was under the spell of his paralyzed uncle, Arthur Covell. Arthur was later hanged for the crime. Alton spent 10 or 11 years in prison before being released.
Bill Smith, who shares the history bug with me, found in the 1930 census that Dr. Covell had moved to Los Angeles with a new wife (his fifth) and two of the children born to him and Ebba. Ebba's oldest child, Gladys, shows up in the 1930 census as living with her uncle, Loyal Wiren, in the state of Washington.
Loyal is mentioned in her postcard. The thing that remains a mystery is why she would say "I am feeling quite well but I get so tired when I walk so have been staying home. Loyal is back at his work again."
She also starts the postcard to her friend, Mrs. J. L. Roy, by saying, "We heard you were sick the other day and have all been wondering how you are getting along."
Now I have to figure out what was going around in 1912 that would have caused so much emphasis on the health of Ebba Wiren, her brother Loyal and her friend, Mrs. Roy.
The back of the postcard is, of course, what I have been focusing on, but the front is a wonderful picture of the S. S. Tillamook crossing the Bandon bar.
* * *
I've learned that the Bandon Playhouse, highly regarded for the entertainment it has provided for the people of Bandon and the South Coast, is now on a year-long sabbatical. Playhouse president Paul Hay sent an email to City Manager Robert Mawson in late July saying that immediately he was resigning his position as chairman of the Arts Council.
"The Bandon Playhouse is going to take a year-long sabbatical to determine where we are going to go from here and as such do not think I'm the right person to be holding such an important position," Hay said, adding "thanks for your support and understanding."
Hay was also previously serving as director of sales and marketing for the Sprague Theater.
I sincerely hope that someone will step forward and help revitalize the Bandon Playhouse, which has been providing stellar entertainment in Bandon for more than 40 years.
* * *
A worried young woman asked me the other day if the city council was banning pit bulls. I told her we were not as there had been no discussion of breed-specific dogs. But the council had discussed the issue of aggressive dogs after a recent attack by two pit bulls in a Bandon neighborhood.
* * *
After four unsuccessful calls to Comspan's call center in an attempt to cancel the service at The Continuum, I decided to try a different approach. When I sent in the $76 payment for my own Internet to the Roseburg address for Comspan, I included a letter outlining the trouble I had in simply trying to cancel a service, and I was clearly agitated (that is a nice way of putting it).
To my amazement, two days later I received a call from the CEO of Comspan, who had been with the company for 16 years. He apologized profusely and assured me that the account had now been closed, and he promised that things would be better soon.
I outlined many of the negative things that have occurred with Comspan in recent years, including closing the local office. He assured me that the office will be opening soon, with a real person to help customers, and other things that should make Comspan customers happy.
I hope it's not too late. I know that the hospital and the clinic were without phone service for several hours one day last week (actually it might have been like most of the day) and it was reportedly a problem with the Comspan service. I believe they may be looking at another service provider. But at least for now, I have been assured that things will get better for Bandon customers, which is good news!
* * *
I have learned that Eileen Scott, who was an assistant to Judy Knox at the museum for a couple of years, died recently after a lengthy illness. I always enjoyed talking to Eileen and learning her perspective on things!
* * *
I've heard that six or seven rifles were stolen from Forrest Simpson's gun shop, FCS Protection Services, at 11th and Fillmore early last Monday morning. Two people apparently broke their way through the glass door, stole the guns, and were gone in a very short time in a get-away car, which was reportedly parked along Rosa Road.