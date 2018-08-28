As we get ready for this year's Cranberry Festival, Sept. 7-9, I searched through my pictures of past Cranberry parades, and came up with this one from 1962. In those days the parade came down Second Street, and this picture of the Fisher's Body Shop float was taken at Chicago and Second.
I can see Billy Burgher and one of the Hopson boys standing behind the float. As you look down the west side of Chicago, you can see a barber shop, which is now the home of Angelo's Italy. Next to it is the old Stephan Hotel, which has been the home of Cranberry Sweets for many years.
Across the street, in the building which is now the Wheelhouse and Crowsnest Lounge, is Bob Schultz' Bandon Plumbing, Heating & Sheetmetal shop. This is before Graydon Stinnett used the top part of the building for his Bandon Seafood office.
I can still remember as a child when Jim Walstrom's Central Transfer business was in the building, and I can close my eyes and see that there was some kind of a large door on the north side of the building. I did not remember exactly where Central Transfer was located until I began reading through my 1938 copy of Polk's Coos County Directory, and saw an address for the Central Transfer Co.. Then I remembered what it looked like, long before there were sidewalks or boat slips in that area.
I have two very old Polk's directories for Coos County, with the other being for 1940. I have searched long and hard for other years, but while they are available to look at through various genealogy sites, there are none to purchase. I spend hours poring through these books, gleaning bits of history which help to jog my memory as to people and places.
The sign in the window of Capps Motor Co., at right, advertises 1963 Fords.
The second picture was taken sometime in the 1970s, but the envelope that contained the negatives did not contain a date, so I am just guessing based on the years of the vehicles, which my car expert, Rick Pennington, says are all 1970 models.
In those days, the building along Highway 101 adjacent to McKay's that formerly housed Steve's Auto Parts and is now the Napa Auto Parts Store, was the home of Seafair Ford.
It's had an interesting history. E. Ray Sparks and his wife, Sondra, operated Bandon Ford-Mercury in the early 1990s, and by the time he was charged with racketeering in 1995, he owed Ford over $6 million dollars, and the owner of the building, Buck Rogers, $400,000 in back rent.
Newspapers across the country reported on the downfall of a man who appeared to be one of Ford's top dealers, reportedly outselling much larger dealerships in much larger areas ... until it all came crashing down.
The third picture features former Bandon School Superintendent Irv Easom, who served the local schools from 1975 to 1980. I recently connected with Irv on Facebook, and he told me his wife, Charlotte, had died in January of 2017. He now lives in Ontario, Oregon, at 1337 Alameda Drive. The zip is 97914.
* * *
On the November 6 ballot, people who live in the city limits of Bandon will see a ballot measure about the proposed swimming pool.
Actually, the council has agreed to submit a charter amendment that would prohibit the city from paying for the operation and maintenance of a swimming pool ... without a specific vote of the people.
Several of us have expressed support, both vocally and monetarily, toward the building of a swimming pool for the people of Bandon. But as members of the council, we were afraid of what could happen if for some unknown reason, the pool was not able to be self-funding through fees, donations, etc. We were afraid that people would come to the council, expecting the city to take over operation of the pool.
As most of you realize, the city of Bandon has one of the lowest property tax rates in the state, at 46 cents a thousand, which means that we could not possibly operate and maintain a pool in our present financial situation.
What this amendment to the city's charter does is allow the council to support the efforts of the pool committee without risk of later having to spend public funds to operate the pool if the private entity were not able to sustain the costs.
It's a win/win situation for both the council, the swimming pool committee and the community.
* * *
As many of you locals have seen, the trolley is running a regular route Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It leaves the Face Rock Creamery at 11 a.m. each day, and makes a number of stops throughout the community, including Old Town, the South Jetty, Coquille Point and City Park. The entire loop takes just under 45 minutes, and you can get on or off at any of the stops.
And the best thing ... it's free.
The Port of Bandon and the City went together to purchase the old trolley from Jacksonville, Or., and have spent nearly a year getting it ready for its maiden voyage, which was last Thursday night. Riders included city councilors, port commissions and others.
The trolley will be operated through an agreement with Coos County Area Transit, which is providing the driver and worked with the city to determine the route.
It's important to point out that this is not designed to be a public transportation system, but is a fun tourist attraction.
We're still trying to work out the proverbial "bugs," and are open to suggestions ....
* * *
As fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest, some have asked me about Bandon's water supply.
Jim Youravish, who runs the city's water plant, said "our water supply is stable and our tanks are full."
He told City Manager Robert Mawson that he has heard no one express concern about our water supply or our ability to supply water in case of a fire.
For years, Bandon had only a million gallons of water storage; today we have three million gallons, and the tanks are full and the stream flows are good.
Former City Manager Matt Winkel, who is chairman of the city's utility commission, added: "As far as I know, other than the big one that burned the town down, we have never had a fire that required that much water."
Winkel stressed that in future years, the need could change if the water from Ferry and Geiger creeks stopped flowing in the event of a severe drought. And that is why the city is looking at building a reservoir that would hold up to 100 acre feet of water. That would allow water to be stored in the winter while it is flowing, and then saved for possible emergency use during the summer.
There is also the possibility that another 2 million gallon storage tank could be erected, which would further enhance the city's capability to store water.
* * *
Kathy and Bill Phillips received two calls recently in the same week, which were apparently part of the ongoing "grandparents scam."
Kathy was the first to answer the phone. A young man, who said he was her grandson, started to give his spiel as to what had happened to him and why he needed her to send money.
But Kathy knew it was a scam ... because they have no grandsons.
Then Bill received a similar call, with a young man saying, "Hi Uncle Bill." They do have quite a few nephews. Bill asked who it was, and the young man said, "who do I sound like?" And Bill replied, "Marcus."
And, he said, "Yes, that's right, it's Marcus."(Not sure if that was the correct name as I forgot to write it down, but you get the picture).
Bill already knew it was a scam, and hung up.
Unfortunately, this scam has worked in many cases where unsuspecting senior citizens fall for it .. and end up sending money to unknown people and places before they realize they've been scammed.
Kathy and Bill wanted to alert Bandon residents to the fact that this is now surfacing again.
* * *
There have been a number of head-on crashes in Oregon lately. The Oregon State Police have a new way of describing distracted driving, which means texting, talking or doing something other than paying attention to the road. It's called "lane occupancy."
A recent accident on Highway 26 in Washington County occurred when a 2014 Kia crossed the center line and crashed into a Lexus. Three people died in that wreck.
"It is determined that speed and lane occupancy were contributing factors."
Really? Let's try to find out why the Kia was driving in the wrong lane; that would make more sense.