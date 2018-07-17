BANDON – Imagine you feel weightless, floating in water that is skin-receptor neutral, which means you lose track of where your body ends and the water begins. Turn off the lights when you’re ready and … float.
It’s likely to be the most relaxing thing you’ve ever experienced, according to float experts. While sensory deprivation floating has been around for more than 60 years, finding a facility that offers it is difficult.
Now that experience is available in Bandon at Young Wellness Center for Natural Healing.
Not only does Young Wellness Center offer sensory deprivation float therapy with Pacific Coast Float, but also a variety of holistic approaches to natural healing, all under one roof. It is located at 1125 Alabama Ave., in a remodeled and repurposed building that was for many years the Bandon Liquor Store.
Transported
Walking into Young Wellness Center is an experience in itself. From the noisy hustle outside, not far from the busy intersection of 11th Street and U.S. Highway 101, entering Young Wellness Center immediately transports a person to a place of calm and quiet. A sense of healing energy descends.
There are eight treatment rooms and each space is light and airy, with neutral colors and wood accents. The front reception desk and the business sign outside are hand-carved and finished out of recycled wood from the Liquor store and myrtlewood by local craftsman Brian Vorwaller. Art from local artists Janis and Ken Ayers adorns the walls.
The center offers several services under one roof, the dream of owner Rachel (Dugan) Young. Customers can choose from four massage therapists or relax in the infrared sauna with chromotherapy (a light therapy that works with the vibrations of your body to help with chronic conditions) and finish with a steam shower. The center also offers acupuncture, herbal and nutritional counseling, hypnotherapy, aesthetician treatments, colon hydrotherapy and the Pacific Coast Float sensory deprivation float room, owned and operated by Heather Bock, Young’s older sister.
Background
Young, who grew up in Bandon and graduated from Bandon High School in 2001, is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Athletic Trainer. She attended Oregon State University and obtained a sports medicine degree in 2009, specializing in Certified Athletic Training.
She also attended Oregon School of Massage and became a Licensed Massage Therapist in 2009. Young specializes in deep tissue therapeutic massage, trigger point therapy and sports massage. She also has training in craniosacral therapy, cupping, Kinesiotaping and table Thai massage.
She offered her services for eight years at Well Within Acupuncture Clinic in Bandon and has worked on an on-call basis for the past five years at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, providing massages for golfers.
Young's husband is Brent and the couple has two daughters, Abigail, 6, and Mackenzie, 5. As she gained confidence in her skills, she started dreaming about having her own facility.
Dream to reality
“My sister Heather had been asking me for years why I didn't open my own health and wellness facility,” Young said. “I was happy where I was at the Well Within Acupuncture Clinic, so it took some major convincing. Eventually, I decided it would be a great addition to Bandon, to not only have another natural wellness facility, but to also offer services that weren't available in Bandon and services like the float that was not offered anywhere on the South Coast.”
“We’ve been discussing this facility for two years and looked into different things when the float idea came up,” Bock said. “The whole idea was fascinating to me. There’s one in Eugene, two in Portland, and now one here in Bandon.”
Bock’s interest in float therapy began after some extensive research to help aid in her long-time body aches and migraines. She had never heard of the overwhelming benefits that sensory deprivation could provide. Upon coming across this new-to-her healing process, she knew she had to give it a try.
After years of countless medications and feeling completely hopeless with so many doctors unable to help her, Bock was skeptical but hopeful of floating. To her surprise, not only did the weightless of the salt water help ease the ongoing pain throughout her body but it also left her with a sense of peace. Her mind was clearer than it had ever been. She could focus her thoughts and felt her bottled up aggression melting away. She knew this was something fantastic and was eager to share what she had experienced with others.
“I approached Heather and asked her if she could invest in some type of wellness equipment to add more treatment options to my facility and my hometown," Young said. “She is not only my business manager, she helped my dad and I design the whole facility. She is the mastermind behind the creativity.”
Many options
Other therapists at Young Wellness Center include Camille Quinn, LMT; Debbie Campos, LMT; MaryAnn Hawkins, LMT; Chad Cooper, Hypnotherapist; Vanesza Farmer, Acupuncturist; Katie Morrill, Licensed Aesthetician; and Shamani Compton, Nutritionist.
Fees vary between each therapist and people can obtain pricing and contact information at youngwellnessbandon.com or pacificcoastfloat.com or come by the office and pick up business cards. Each therapist's contact number is also located on a sign outside the building's front door.
“I absolutely love my career and being able to touch, literally, so many people's lives,” Young said. “It's such a rewarding career path and now more and more people will be able to benefit from natural health and wellness through Young Wellness Center and all of our amazing therapists and staff. Being able to offer so many therapies under one roof is a pretty amazing feeling. I've had several people say, ‘I don't feel like I'm in Bandon.’"
"I am very blessed and fortunate to have such an amazing family, especially my parents Ron and Debbie Dugan, and a support system of people who have helped my vision become a reality in getting Young Wellness Center up and running," Young added.