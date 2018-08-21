BANDON – When young Aurora Genai Sheffel lost her life on Bandon’s South Jetty on March 25, 2017, her family had no idea the extent of grieving they would go through.
The towns of Bandon and Eugene also grieved for the petite 14-year-old cheerleader, youngest flyer on the varsity team, who had a mischievous smile and embraced life.
A year and a half later, on Aug. 28, on what would have been Aurora’s 16th birthday, a colorful and stunning angel wing mosaic, hand made by local artist Susan DeSalvatore, will be installed on the outside of the Rolling Pin Bake & Brew in Aurora’s honor.
Sneaker wave
Aurora was visiting Bandon from Eugene with her best friend Madi and Madi’s mother on that fateful day. According to Madi, they were playing on the beach at the South Jetty, taking photos and enjoying their day. Aurora had been standing on a log that had washed ashore about 30 yards from the ocean’s edge, posing for Madi to take a photo. Then the two girls jumped off the log and Aurora was standing in front of it when a large “sneaker” wave came in.
The wave lifted the log and it rolled over Aurora, knocking her down. Then it rolled back over her when the water receded. The heavy log likely killed her instantly.
Madi, helped by two men who were nearby, carried Aurora’s body up the beach away from the log. Police and an ambulance soon arrived.
The rest is a blur for Aurora’s mother, Cora Sheffel Wederquist and her husband Dave Wederquist, Aurora’s stepfather who raised her from a young age.
Aurora’s story soon went viral, but with much misinformation, Cora said. Madi told her that Aurora wasn’t taking selfies or acting recklessly, but wasn’t aware of the surf’s danger. Her stepfather Dave said the family, which includes a son, now 15, a daughter, 7, and another son, 3, had been to the Oregon coast many times, mostly in the areas of Newport, Waldport and Tillamook.
But Bandon was different, more rugged and treacherous, with a steep, sloping beach and a strong undercurrent. That winter’s storms had left many logs and debris on the shore.
Love never ends
Since the tragedy, the family has been dealing with the grief that feels as sharp as it did the day Aurora died.
On March 25 of this year, Cora, Dave and Madi came to Bandon. They were met with kindness beyond anything they could imagine.
While searching for a place to stay, they called the Table Rock Motel. When the person answering the phone realized they were Aurora’s family, they offered the room for free. Local restaurants did the same for meals.
The family brought rocks painted with angels that said Aurora’s name, birth and death date, along with #foreveraflyer, the hash tag that still connects her friends. Some of the rocks said, “In her honor, please do something kind.”
While walking around Old Town, trying to retrace Aurora’s last day, they saw posters that someone created after Aurora’s death, with a photo of the young girl, warning visitors to be careful of sneaker waves and not to turn their back on the ocean. At each location where there was a poster, they went in and thanked the people who kept them posted.
“That community has gone above and beyond any expectations,” Dave said. “It’s mind-boggling how loving they all have been.”
Then there was Bandon Police Officer Cory Dhillon, one of the officers who responded to the incident. He initially contacted the family and then later went to Eugene for a candlelight ceremony in Aurora’s honor. This year, Cora, Dave and Madi went to the Bandon Police Department to thank Dhillon and other members of the department.
A guiding spirit
“When we came to Bandon on March 25, the community was just so kind, just a warm feeling on a really cold day,” Cora said.
Walking around town, the family saw a small rabbit figurine with angel wings in the window of Olivia’s Cottage in Old Town that reminded them of Aurora. They asked if they could purchase it.
“That bunny was mine since I was young and I told them it wasn’t for sale, it was just on display,” said Olivia Andor, owner of the business. “Then we all started talking and soon the tears were flowing. I gave them the bunny.”
Andor also told them that Susan DeSalvatore, a dear artist friend who helps out in the shop and was there that day, would make a memorial for them to put into the Lasting Memories Garden, an open space created by Andor on the pedway next to her shop.
DeSalvatore remembers March 25, 2017 well. After Aurora died, she felt she needed to do something, so went to the South Jetty and started moving as much driftwood as she could carry away from the surf.
Aurora’s death touched and saddened her, as it did many Bandon residents.
Cora was open to the idea of a memorial.
“You see memorials at the side of the road where people died, but how do you do that at the beach?” Cora asked. “Susan wanted my permission.”
With Cora’s blessing, Aurora’s spirit took over from there, DeSalvatore said.
DeSalvatore didn’t know what she was going to make. She met the family again when she went to a conference in Eugene and asked Cora if there was anything of Aurora’s she wanted incorporated into the piece. Cora gave her broken pieces of a mirror from Aurora’s room.
“When the mirror broke, I started crying and Dave came to put it in the garbage,” Cora recalled. “I suddenly said no, there’s going to be a plan for these. I put the pieces in a bag under my bed.”
DeSalvatore decided on an angel wings mosaic and worked on the memorial in the Lasting Memories Garden for 21 days straight, finished the piece this week. While she worked, she felt Aurora’s presence.
“I’m not Captain Woo Woo, but I had the most amazing experience. It was inspired, she was there telling me what to do,” DeSalvatore said. “It changed me and it healed me and I didn’t even know I was grieving.”
DeSalvatore said she asked Aurora for clarity every day.
“One day I had all these colors and closed my eyes and asked Aurora for help then opened them and saw what I needed to do,” DeSalvatore said.
She had other experiences that assured her Aurora was present. While listening to her playlist on Spotify, a Queen song came on that she had never heard. It was “No One But You,” and a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, and written by Brian May, another band member.
“It’s a beautiful song about leaving this world too soon,” DeSalvatore said. “And it wasn’t on my playlist, but I found out later it was on Aurora’s. I looked up at the sky and said, ‘Aurora, what are you doing?’”
Cora said she has had similar experiences that let her know her daughter is still present.
The completed mosaic is 28 inches by 32 inches and is three-dimensional. The wings have a heart made of mirrors in the middle. Aurora’s name, birthday and the day she died are fused in glass in 22-caret gold in green on the lower right side.
It’s been named “Spread Your Wings.”
Grateful for kindness
It’s still so hard for the family. Cora and Dave both choke up talking about it. Cora recently broke her foot and Dave, who works as a plumber, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. While it’s treatable, the family is without health insurance, DeSalvatore said.
They don’t want charity. But they do want Aurora to be remembered and the message of safety at the beach to be spread. And they hope to make it at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, when the mosaic is installed on the side of the Rolling Pin Bake & Brew, but if they can’t, they will always have it there when they return every March 25.
The memorial won’t go into the Lasting Memories Garden after all. There have been too many thefts there lately, Andor said. But Kayleigh Martindale and Sara Rupert were happy to have it installed at their business, The Rolling Pin. They even plan to live-stream the installation on Aug. 28.
“Coming to Bandon on March 25 was something I was very unsure about, “Cora said. “I knew Aurora wasn’t going to be there waiting for me, but I had to at least look, I’ll never stop looking. That’s when we meet Susan and Olivia, we literally stumbled into these women’s lives.
“Susan’s words and Olivia’s kindness was everything we needed most on that very day,” Cora added. “This memorial piece is a true reflection of how beautiful Susan is. Everything she says, everything she does is with her whole heart and nothing less. Words cannot express my true appreciation for everything she’s doing for my daughter.”
“Bandon holds a very special piece of our hearts, as does this beautiful piece Susan created,” she said.
“I think it’s just wonderful,” Dave said. “I wish I could build a giant statue (for Aurora) but of course I can’t. This memorial is amazing and really nice. It will be somewhere we can come and, I guess, see her in a way.”