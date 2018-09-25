BANDON - The public is invited to join Wild Rivers Coast Alliance’s Executive Director Jim Seeley and Program Manager Marie Simonds at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW to learn about WRCA’s mission, regional objectives and their grant making process.
WRCA supports organizations through grants with funding made available through Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. WRCA’s vision is to support a thriving south coast of Oregon through projects that blend conservation, economic development and community support.
Come learn about WRCA, their various grant recipients and the community projects they support as well as WRCA’s grant programs including the new Small Grants Program.