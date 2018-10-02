BANDON – In order to better support a thriving south coast of Oregon, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance announces a new Small Grants Program. The program will award grants of up to $5,000 for general organizational support as well as funding for specific projects.
The purpose of the WRCA small grants program is to be more responsive to needs that make a positive impact on South Coast communities in Oregon. The grants can be used for a variety of capacity or project work. All requests need to adhere to the triple-bottom-line for benefit of conservation, community and economy of the South Coast. Innovation and vision of a thriving South Coast is encouraged. Funds may be used for projects that align with WRCA priorities of supporting and promoting healthy fish and species habitats, working landscapes and seascapes, sustainable tourism, community collaboration, and sustainable businesses and nonprofits.
Those serving communities in the Coquille Watershed, south through the Winchuck Watershed (Southern Coos and Curry counties) are eligible to apply for a small grant. A for-profit business applying for a grant must show how the requested funding will benefit the South Coast community.
Visit the website at http://www.wildriverscoastalliance.com/ for more information and to apply for the WRCA Small Grants Program.