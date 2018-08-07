BANDON — Not up on your golf etiquette or your golf jargon? Don't own a pair of soft spikes? No worries. At Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, you don't have to play golf, or even like it, to dine at one of the resort's fabulous restaurants.
Sports editor John Gunther and I headed south last week to try out McKee's Pub at the resort. Our plans changed slightly when we arrived and the sign in the window said McKee's opened at 2 p.m. (This is usually why we Google these things.)
Seeing as how we were there at 11:30 a.m., I didn't think I could wait that long for lunch. So we turned to face south, and about a pitching wedge away in the main lodge is the Tufted Puffin Lounge.
Whether you're looking for a place to have lunch, or just have a beer, there are a lot worse places you could find yourself than the Tufted Puffin. The view from the lounge looks westward, out over the practice putting area, the 18th green and fairway of the original Bandon Dunes course toward the ocean.
We sat and watched one of the groundskeepers changing the pin positions on the putting green. Neither of us had seen this procedure happen before. It's one of those things that happens in the early mornings right around daybreak on a golf course.
After scanning the menu, John and I came to very different conclusions as to what we wanted for lunch.
John went with the "this is way out of my comfort zone" eggplant panini with fries. I decided on the ultimate comfort food — "Grandma's Meatloaf" with mashed potatoes and gravy. The meal came with grilled Brussels sprouts (now, I'm a fan of Brussels sprouts anyway, but these were exceptional).
With great deference to my wife, who makes a wonderful 'buffaloaf' out of bison, and my mom, who made the meatloaf I grew up on, this was the best meatloaf I've ever had. And I've had my share of meatloaf in the past 54-plus years.
Imagine a $12 meatloaf dinner at your favorite restaurant. Now take a look at that mountain of mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with two thick slices of meatloaf. Then there was a good portion of Brussels sprouts. John threatened that if I left the table, there wouldn't be any sprouts left when I got back.
I didn't leave. And when I finally did, I was stuffed. Not bad for $12.
Despite writing this column for the past 13 years, there are still ingredients on menus that I have no idea what they are. 'Chevre' came up in the description of John's panini. He looked at me, I shrugged, and we both headed for the internet on our phones. Turns out it is cheese made with goat's milk.
Undeterred, John ordered it and was quite happy with his decision.
He said he liked the contrast of the crunchy panini crust and the creaminess of the cheese. Then there were all the veggies in there along with the eggplant. The pile of fries made sure that he didn't walk away hungry either.
If you get the young man who was our server (Dallas), you'll know him immediately — he has a wonderful handlebar mustache.
If you haven't been to the resort before, it really is worth the trip to see the property. Then, as long as you're there you might as well stop in for a drink or for a meal.
To get to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort from Bandon, take U.S. Highway 101 north for 6 miles and make a left on Randolph Road. Then it's 1.7 miles from the highway to the resort. When you get to the stop sign at the corner of Randolph Road and Round Lake Road, make a right. Then your first left will take you down to the main lodge you see in the photo above. The Tufted Puffin and the Gallery restaurants are in the main lodge. McKee's is two buildings to the north (right) of the lodge.
Below is a listing of the dining choices at the resort:
The Gallery is the fine dining restaurant at the resort. Offers breakfast (6 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and dinner (5 to 10 p.m.). Executive Chef Don McCradic has been at Bandon Dunes for what seems like forever. During an interview with another noted chef years ago, he ranked McCradic among the top five chefs working between Seattle and San Francisco.
The Tufted Puffin overlooks the practice putting area and the green for the 18th hole at Bandon Dunes. McKee's Pub is a Scottish-style pub with a full menu loaded with traditional pub fare. Trails End is located at the clubhouse for Bandon Trails and offers casual dining with a view of the 18th green. The Pacific Grill is a casual dining experience that is open for breakfast, lunch or dinner at the famed Pacific Dunes course. Downstairs at the main lodge is the Bunker Bar, which has a light food menu and is open well into the night.