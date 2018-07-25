COOS BAY – TRIO Upward Bound Summer Academy students invite the whole community to a Carnival of Fun fundraiser for all ages. The event will be held in the Newmark Center parking lot at Southwestern Oregon Community College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 28, to raise money for the 2018-19 program year.
There will be up to 20 different activity booths and games, plus an inflatable bouncy house, and outstanding entertainment performances by contestants from Got Talent and Soundwaves 2018 competitions. Also food vendors will have low-cost items on hand. You can also try your luck at winning silent auction items, carnival cash, cake pop walk, and BINGO!
Admission is $7.50 individual; $20 Family (4) Pack.
Southwestern’s TRIO Upward Bound Program provides first-generation, low-income college bound students with academic enrichment classes, field trips, and community service opportunities. Students participate in a six-week summer academy where they stay in dorms and take a full schedule of classes including a college level class where they are able to earn college credits.
This summer students are taking service learning and sustainability classes to build their knowledge and skills through collaborative leadership projects like the Upward Bound Carnival Fundraiser project. These classes are funded by a generous Ford Family Foundation grant; giving students purpose to raise awareness and community support to create sustainability of the projects beyond the grant.
For more information, contact Karen Whitson at 541-888-7223.
Sponsored by: Southwestern Oregon Community College, The Ford Family Foundation, OSU STEM Hub Partnership, OSU Hand-On Youth Development Program, Domino’s Pizza, Umpqua Bank, and Coquille Indian Tribe.