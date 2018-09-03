Volunteers are needed to help with a range of tasks, including set-up and cleanup. Call 541-396-7590 for further information.
COQUILLE — Coos County Veteran Services is bringing the Traveling Vietnam Wall to Coos County. The Traveling Vietnam Wall is operated by the American Veterans Traveling Tribute in Texas.
This is a "Celebration of Freedom" honoring the sacrifices of those who served in the Vietnam War and will begin with a motor parade from the Coos County Fairgrounds in Myrtle Point to Sturdivant Park in Coquille beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. according to organizers. Anyone is welcome to join the escort to Coquille. Gather by 3 p.m. for the motor parade, which will be assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coquille Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders, a nonprofit organization that assists with military funerals.
The following day, Thursday, Sept. 13, an opening ceremony will take place at 3 p.m., featuring a few speeches from local Vietnam veterans and 21-gun salute by the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard, as well as a potential visit from U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio. The Wall will then be open until 8 p.m. Sept. 13, then 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15. On the Final day, Sunday, Sept. 16, the Wall will be open from 8 a.m.-noon.