BANDON – After years of planning, the Tioga Sports Park Association shooting range is now open.
The range, along with certified range safety officers, will be open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The project came together through the efforts of countless volunteers throughout the years, according to the TSPA.
The Tioga Sports Park was an idea born well over a decade ago as a group of outdoor enthusiasts realized that the South Coast had a firearms challenge - there was no place to safely shoot. This realization culminated in a small but dedicated band of men who set about to remedy the situation and create a place for hunters, target shooters, families and others to have a destination to safely recreate with firearms in a family friendly environment.
The group set out to create an environment that was well constructed, meeting national safety guidelines, incorporating state of the art backstops, sturdy, safe shooting platforms, public restrooms, and designated parking.
In order to ensure the family atmosphere existed and was maintained there are areas for spectators to safely watch, lighting for the parking and shooting areas, picnic tables for eating and talking, an on-site caretaker to ensure cleanliness and a cadre of well-trained range masters to safeguard all who come to shoot.
“It is great to finally have the range open to the community,” said John Toman, president of TSPA.
TSPA currently consists of a 100-yard rifle range and a 10 or 25 yard pistol range, with room for 15 people to shoot at a time. There are plans to expand the range as funding becomes available. Fees for range use may be paid on site. The fee is $100 per year for an individual or $150 per year for a family (which consists of spouses and children age 17 and under). For day use, the fee is $10 per person. Credit cards are accepted.
Tioga Sports Park Association is located on Coos County Forest lands off U.S. Highway 101, between Coos Bay and Bandon, near the Beaver Hill Disposal Site. The entrance is an immediate left after turning into the disposal site road from Highway 101.
"Does Coos County have a shooting range? If you would have asked me yesterday, I would’ve said no. Today, I’m happy to tell you that heck yes we do! Thanks to a lot of dedicated volunteers that have worked tirelessly for years, Tioga Sports Park is open for business," said Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins on her official Facebook page.
For more information, visit the Tioga Sports Park Association website at tiogasportspark.org.