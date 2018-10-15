I just read the story about the man that was saved from a boating accident yesterday. Another died yesterday but at least they could save one!
When I read Sgt. Larry Lynch was crucial to the rescue, I felt proud because all of my interactions with Sgt. Lynch have been positive and professional. I think he is a wonderful asset to Bandon as he keeps his cool, he’s very diplomatic and he has a kindness that is very comforting to those who live here.
Reserve Officer Evan Grant and Chief Bob Webb have been equally kind to me and I am thankful that we have such kind officers that really care about us in this community.
This doesn’t mean that I’ve been happy with everything, but all in all I feel that I can trust them. I just wanted to throw that out there and hope that the man with hypothermia will survive and that the other man will Rest In Peace.
K. McCusker
Bandon