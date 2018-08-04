WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association District 5 will host the 15th annual Fiddle At the Beach jamboree and campout. The music event Aug. 16-19, will be held at the Winchester Bay Community Center located at 625 Broadway.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 the Fiddle Jamboree and stage show kicks off the weekend.
From 2-3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 there will be a special performance for local seniors.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Contest Night begins with this year's theme being "Roads, Railways and Trucks." The Fiddle Jamboree will feature a line up of wonderful musicians who will compete in various categories including Best Performance and Best Costume.
The Fiddle Jamboree Stage Show will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
Then at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, this year's Jamboree will close with a Gospel Show.
All performances are open to the public. Admission is free although donations will be welcome.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association was founded in 1964 and is a nonprofit 501C organization whose primary mission to “Promote, preserve and perpetuate Old Time Fiddling and Old Time Music.” If you enjoy playing music or prefer to just listen, plan to attend this fun filled afternoon of old time music. Help with the preservation of Old Time Music by becoming a member of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association.