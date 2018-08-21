COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association will present the 36th annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26. Activities will be centered on Central Avenue featuring an impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
This year the Blackberry Arts Festival has another full venue of talented artisans which will be featuring metal work, jewelry, quilts, candles, hand painted clothing, wine, carved wood and much more.
Several demonstrations will be happening both Saturday and Sunday. The Saint’s and Aint’s Square Dance club, South Coast Folk Society and the Sapphire Sirens will perform along with a Pole-Vaulting Demonstration from North Bend High School.
K-DOCK Radio will again host the Blackberry Jam featuring a full array of other talented musicians. Check out the line up at https://blackberryartsfestival.com/entertainment/. So it Goes Coffee will also feature music both Saturday and Sunday.
Keep an eye out for the sign of the blackberry throughout the festival and downtown. This year several local restaurants will be joining in the blackberry celebration.
Seven Devils Brewing Co. will be hosting a beer garden at their location featuring a selection of beers and several blackberry inspired beverages.
Coos Bay Toyota and iHeartRadio are partnering to bring an onsite art project to the Blackberry Arts Festival.
The second annual All Berry Good Blackberry Recipe Contest winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Blackberry Jam Stage.