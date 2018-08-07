BANDON - In recognition of International Homeless Animals Day on Saturday, Aug. 18, Human Bean in Bandon, 65 10th St. SE, will donate $1 from every drink sold that day to support Pacific Cove Humane Society's fundraising efforts for a new animal adoption center for Coos County.
"Please come out that day and enjoy a great drink while supporting a great cause," said a Pacific Cove Humane Society member.
Pacific Cove Humane Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization and is dedicated to the humane care and responsible adoption of homeless companion animals in Coos County. While the organization is working to open a new animal adoption center, they continue to operate its People to People Pet Adoption Program.
Since 2006, Pacific Cove's adoption coordinator and other volunteers have successfully placed over 740 dogs, cats, bunnies and birds in their forever homes.
Visit http://www.pacificcove.org/ for other PCHS fundraising events to support, and like Pacific Cove Humane Society on Facebook. Those who have joint fundraising ideas can call 541-756-6522.