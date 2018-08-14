Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bandon Public Library

BANDON - Support local students and erase your library fines. Bring new school supplies to the Bandon Public Library. 1204 11th St. SW, between Aug. 21 and Aug. 31. For each item, receive $1 in credit toward library late fees. (Please consult supply lists available at major retailers to ensure you are providing relevant items). For more information, contact the library at 541-347-3221.

