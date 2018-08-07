BANDON - To date, 100 Strong Bandon members have contributed over $18,000 to local charities since formation in May 2017 - all accomplished in quarterly one-hour meetings. Founders Julie Miller and MaryAnn Soukup are excited about the impact of these funds within the community and the idea of neighbors helping neighbors in this simple set-up.
The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Aug. 15, in the first floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s Restaurant, 1695 Beach Loop Drive SW. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors. The charities previously selected are Bandon Feeds the Hungry, Bandon Community Preschool, New Artists Productions, Leading Adventures for Fosterkids and Kids’ HOPE Center. In addition to financial support, Soukup notes that charities also have received volunteer manpower from the group to accomplish their goals.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend. However, only members can nominate a charity or vote. To sign up, go to http://bandon.com/100-strong-bandon-signup/ and complete the membership application.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to a meeting.
Miller encourages all members to bring a friend and nominate a charity. If you are a member and cannot attend the meeting, remember to send a check with a friend or drop it off at the Bandon Chamber of Commerce office in Old Town within seven days following the meeting.