100 Strong Bandon donates to South Coast Hospice

South Coast Hospice was chosen as the 100 Strong Bandon charity for the group's third quarter. The group donated a total of $4,235 to help toward unreimbursed hospice patient care costs. South Coast Hospice provides medical, emotional, spiritual, practical and social guidance from their interdisciplinary team of experienced and trained professionals for terminally ill people and their families. Glenda Park, patient social support volunteer for South Coast Hospice, nominated the nonprofit. Pictured from left: Julie Miller, co-founder of 100 Strong Bandon, Glenda Park, Doreen Kelly of South Coast Hospice, Alix McGinley of South Coast Hospice and MaryAnn Soukup, founder of 100 Strong Bandon. The next 100 Strong Bandon meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the lounge at Lord Bennett's Restaurant.