BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has made a few changes, including a reduction of a medical staff member, to address a deficit for fiscal year 2017-18 that was recently discovered.
According to CEO JoDee Tittle, Southern Coos Health Center practice administrator Amy Fine stepped into the role of Chief Financial Officer for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in April and discovered an accounting error that resulted in a $422,000 negative bottom line for the year.
“The error is a result of an incorrect assumption in our accounts receivable,” Tittle said.
Healthcare is an industry where only a percentage of what is billed to the patient is received, Tittle explained. In SCHHC’s case, the district was assuming they would collect 80 percent of what was billed, but a more accurate assumption would be from 65-69 percent, Tittle said.
Dr. Kelly Reed, internal medicine, is no longer with the Health District and the employment contract of Dr. Stanley Pense, general surgeon, will not be renewed following its Dec. 31, 2018 end date.
In addition, in order to save more money, the Health District chose to purchase its employees’ health benefits through a different agent rather than the hospital’s longtime agent, Bain Insurance Co.
Reed’s departure is a result of reviewing expenses and developing an action plan to correct the financial course in short order, Tittle said.
“Payroll and benefits are the district’s largest expenses,” Tittle said. “I found it necessary to look at one large salary opposed to six support staff salaries. Dr. Reed is an excellent clinician. I’ve made every effort to assist her in finding employment in the area so that she doesn’t need to relocate and can continue to support patients in our area.”
According to sources separate from SCHHC, Reed has been offered a position at Curry General Hospital through the Curry Health Network, though it is not known whether she has accepted the position.
Pense worked at SCHHC as the hospital’s general surgeon since January 2016, doing mainly endoscopy procedures. Tittle said the hospital is not able to support a full-time general surgeon based on the volume and type of procedures being done regularly.
“I am actively engaged in conversations focused on collaboration with area hospitals and medical centers on a recruitment strategy that will bring the best value to our patients, build a great work environment for our staff and offer many practice opportunities for our physicians," Tittle said.
The decision to look at general surgery differently is related to both the financial situation and the needs of the community, she added.
During June, Tittle worked with Pense on negotiating a new, mutually beneficial contract that she felt would be fair to him while ensuring greater service to the community.
They were not able to come to a mutual agreement, so the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors chose not to renew Pense’s contract.
Pense will remain with SCHHC until the end of the year, but may leave earlier.
“Dr. Pense is a talented surgeon and our organization was fortunate to have him,” Tittle said, adding that it was not uncommon for Dr. Pense to deliver a home-cooked meal to a patient following a procedure.
“His kindness, compassion and overwhelming ability to provide patient-centered care demonstrate he is one-of-a-kind.”
Pense’s son, Dr. Noel Pense, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, is still employed at SCHHC as a hospitalist. Dr. Noel Pense also sees patients on an outpatient basis. He has been on staff since 2017.
“As the Chief Executive Officer, I have an ethical obligation to ensure the Health District is meeting its fiduciary and regulatory responsibilities,” Tittle said. “The Health District’s Board of Directors and I are committed to serving the Bandon community and surrounding areas with full-scope general surgery. My primary consideration, as always, is that we provide an appropriate level of care for the patients in our community.”
The decision to move away from Bain Insurance as the broker for the hospital’s employee benefits was also a financial one. Health insurance costs have increased by as much as 14 percent over the past five years. Tittle said the proposal put forth by Bain Insurance would have cost the hospital $50,000 more in the plan year. By switching companies, the Health District was able to save just over $20,000 for the plan year while at the same time achieve a competitive benefits package for employees at no additional cost to them.
Bain Insurance still carries the hospital’s property, casualty, auto and worker’s compensation insurance.
On a positive note, the hospital’s revenue for April and May has been the highest the hospital has ever seen.
Tittle said while there have been bumps in the road recently, she and the Health District are committed to making continued process improvements at SCHHC.
The introduction of Any Time Care, Virtual Urgent Care and the beginning of the hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council are two such improvements.
In addition, the Health District is preparing to engage a new electronic health record vendor, Athena Health, which Tittle believes will greatly improve the patient experience.
The Radiology Department, featuring the most advanced mammography equipment on the South Coast, has seen exponential growth.
“I am passionate about rural healthcare and want to ensure our community hospital remains viable for years to come,” Tittle said. “I am open to hearing out the public’s concerns, answering questions and considering suggestions on how to do so.
“Healthcare is rapidly changing, ”Tittle added. “In order to ensure our doors remain open for our patients and to fulfill our mission we must be innovative and collaborative. I am focused on a strategy for general surgery that encourages growth and increases the number and kind of surgeries available to our patients.”
“I believe in our mission, vision and values,” Tittle added. “Specifically, focusing on our vision: ‘Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center will improve the health and viability of the community by working to be the best place for patients to receive care, for employees to work, and for providers to practice medicine.’”