BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors accepted CEO JoDee Tittle’s resignation after an executive session at their regular Thursday board meeting. Her last day will be Nov. 16.
Tittle will be named the CEO of Plumas District Hospital in Quincy, Calif. She has been with SCHHC since late January 2017 and was hired after an exhaustive search. She signed a three-year contract at that time.
Tittle said in a letter to the board that her family is the reason she is leaving.
"I have made this difficult decision largely because it is best for my family, who found the transition to the coastal climate challenging," Tittle wrote.
She and her husband Dan have two daughters ages 15 and 9, who attend Bandon schools.
"I am extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to service the community of Bandon and the southern Oregon coast over the past 22 months," Tittle wrote. "We are fortunate to have a wonderful staff of dedicated, friendly caregivers who every day humble me with their graciousness and warmhearted care."
Tittle also wrote that she is confident that the current executive team and leadership teams are "well-suited to continue the work of meeting the healthcare needs of the community with high-quality, personal care."
The board will hold a special board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the hospital conference room, 900 11th St. SE. The public is invited to attend. The board will discuss the CEO transition. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will make a public statement regarding the board’s decision after the special board meeting.
Tittle will move with her family to Quincy and work at Plumas District Hospital. Plumas District Hospital is owned and operated by a Plumas Hospital District, a healthcare district under the laws of California. The district was organized in 1955, the same year as Southern Coos Health District.