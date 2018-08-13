COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization. The club's next monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Newmark Center in room 207, at 2110 Newmark Ave.
Jonathan Sterling, president of Coos Bay Tech will be the next speaker. He will talk about his web/mobile development business, how to create a modern web site, drive traffic to it, integrate it to run on mobile devices and his company's history. For out more information about Coos Bay Tech at coosbaytech.com.
South Coast Inventors helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps people start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement at meetings to protect their ideas.
Find out more at southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.