COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization with the next monthly meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave, Room 207.
Samuel Baugh, executive director for South Coast Development Council will be October's featured guest speaker. He will talk about how the SCDC is helping local business development and about how they are setting up business incubator sites, including the one that will be set up in the Newmark Center. https://www.scdcinc.org/
The South Coast Inventors group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones, or helps people start a new business. The organization helps to learn how to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect member's ideas.
For more information, visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.