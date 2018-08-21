BANDON - The members of 100 Strong Bandon met on Aug. 15 and selected South Coast Hospice as their charity for this quarter. Members who were unable to attend should mail their checks, payable to South Coast Hospice, to the Bandon Chamber of Commerce office (P.O. Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411) or drop them off at the Visitor’s Center (300 2nd Street SE) as soon as possible.
South Coast Hospice’s mission statement reads, “South Coast Hospice exists to provide high quality end-of-life care and bereavement services to terminally ill persons and their families." They provide a physician-directed, nurse/social worker-coordinated, interdisciplinary team approach to personal care. The interdisciplinary team consists of social workers, chaplain, home health aides, trained volunteers and other disciplines as needed. SCH was nominated by 100 Strong Bandon member Glenda Parks, one of SCH’s volunteers. SCH has been providing services to Coos County since 1985.
Also at the meeting, last quarter’s charity recipient noted that funds from 100 Strong Bandon members to the Kids HOPE Center were used to support the Bandon School District for the purchase of Erin’s Law curriculum. In 2015, The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 856, also known as Erin’s Law, which requires schools to provide child sexual abuse prevention and instruction kindergarten through grade 12. Schools are required to teach a minimum of four instructional sessions and offer an age-appropriate comprehensive plan aligned with state standards. The law also requires a parental involvement component to inform parents about child sexual abuse topics, and professional training for administrators, teachers and other school personnel. Although the services are needed, additional federal funding was not granted to help the schools with these costs. The Kids HOPE Center partnered with the Bandon School District and with the help of Bandon’s 100 Strong and other funders, were able to purchase a full comprehensive child sexual abuse curriculum to offer to kindergarten through grade 12.
The Kids HOPE Center noted that they and the Bandon School District could not be more appreciative. The Kids HOPE Center received additional grant funding to provide this curriculum for every Coos County School for the upcoming school year.
"Child sexual abuse is a type of abuse that lives and thrives in secrecy and silence. By educating students, parents, teachers and community members, we are all doing our part to bring this abuse to light and offer HOPE to children in our community," a Kids HOPE Center spokeswoman said.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend. However, to nominate a charity or to vote, they must be a member. To sign up, go to http://bandon.com/100-strong-bandon-signup/ and complete the membership application.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to a meeting. The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Nov. 14, (it has been moved to the second Wednesday for this meeting only due to the Thanksgiving holiday). Meetings are held in the 1st floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s (1695 Beach Loop Drive SW). The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m.