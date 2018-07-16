BANDON - Sleep apnea affects a wide range of people and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s respiratory department now offers a new diagnostic test for local apnea sufferers or people at risk for sleep disorders.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is now offering a new outpatient service, Overnight Oximetry Screening. Oximetry Overnight Screenings are done in the privacy, convenience and comfort of a patient’s home, which reduces the common barrier of transportation that many in the community experience.
The screening allows patients and their primary care provider to identify their potential to have sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. Results from the tests give the patient and their medical provider actionable information and may determine if patients need supplemental oxygen at night for heart or lung issues.
If patients are concerned about their quality of sleep, they may answer the following questions with their primary care provider:
• Do you snore loudly?
• Do you often feel tired or sleepy during the day?
• Has anyone observed you stop breathing during sleep?
• Are you being treated for or have high blood pressure?
• Is your body mass index greater than 35?
• Are you over the age of 50?
• Is your neck circumference greater than 40 cm?
• Are you male?
If a patient answers “yes” to three or more of these questions, they may be at risk for sleep disorders and may benefit from an Overnight Oximetry Screening.
For more information, contact Scott McEachern at smceachern@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1040.
New Testing Option Available at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
For patients with suspected sleep apnea