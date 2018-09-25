BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is in the process of expanding medical imaging services and the availability of those services currently offered.
According to a press release, echocardiograms using image enhancement are now available. This is a new service that includes a diagnostic ultrasound of the heart that provides patient's primary care physician with quality images to help assess the heart's condition.
The availability of the MRI truck has previously been limited to one to two days a week, but beginning Oct. 1, the truck will be on campus at all times for the next 36 months. This will allow patients and their physicians to schedule appointments from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The SCHHC Medical Imaging department is also hard at work receiving accreditation through the American College of Radiology to preform low-dose lung screenings. Screenings will begin in mid-October with full accreditation in approximately six months. SCHHC will be the only facility on the Oregon Coast south of Florence with this accreditation. These screenings are to detect lung cancer and is recommended for those individuals over 55 who have had “30 pack years," meaning they have smoked either 1 pack of cigarettes a day for 30 years or 2 packs a day for 15 or any other combination equaling 30 packs. The screening is done with the use of a CT machine and a low dose of radiation equivalent to one standard chest X-ray. This will be the topic of SCHHC' next monthly hospital forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Those interested in knowing more about any of these services and how their benefits can talk with their primary care physician and look out for upcoming hospital forums that may cover these topics.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.