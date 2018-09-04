BANDON - As a way to help the local community understand and take an active part in their healthcare, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has started monthly forums to allow the community to see, touch and better understand the technologies their community hospital has to offer.
September’s forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. The focus will be on the SCHHC Medical Imaging Department in the area of mammography. SCHHC's credentialed staff will educate the public on this technology as well as the Early Cancer Detection Financial Assistance Program, which benefits residents of Bandon, Coos County and northern Curry County.
Snacks and refreshments from the SCHHC dietary department will be provided. Everyone who participates will be presented with educational materials they may use in consultation with their primary care physician. Admission is free.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.