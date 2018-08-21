ROSEBURG — The Roseburg VA Health Care System is happy to announce the arrival of our new Chief of Surgery, Dr. Dwayne V. Smith, MD, FACS, CPE. Dr. Smith comes to us from Cape Coral, Florida where he was the Section Chief of Surgery at the Lee county Veterans Health Care Center. With a plethora of experience and an experienced leader we are happy to welcome Dr. Smith to our healthcare system. Dave Whitmer, Interim Medical Center Director stated “We are very excited for Dr. Smith to be joining our team. He brings with him a great deal of experience that will move our Surgical Departments forward and providing the best health care possible for our Veterans”.
Dr. Smith received his Doctor of Medicine degree from St. Louis University. His specialty certifications include the American College of Physician Executives and the American Board of Surgery. As an interesting bonus Dr. Smith has a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Below is a list of professional organizations Dr. Smith belongs to.
Professional Organizations: American College of Physician Executives, American College of Surgeons and American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons.
For any questions please contact the Office of Public Affairs at vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov or call 541-677-3012.