AGNESS — Several homes are threatened and residents are on a Level 3 "GO!" alert after the Klondike West Fire near Agness expanded suddenly on Sunday night.
The Klondike East Fire exploded Sunday evening and is now threatening homes in the Agness area.
About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the new Fire Incident Management Team that the Klondike Fire had exploded and crossed the pre-determined management evaluation points due to unusually warmer temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds across the fire, causing an approximately 200 acre spot fire near the North Fork of Indigo Creek.
The management evaluation points dictates when and if an evacuation of certain areas be done due to fire behavior. The information was the fire had crossed into the North Fork of the Indigo Creek and also crossed the Burnt Ridge Road into the Shasta Costa Creek.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, a new Incident Management Team has taken over and the previous team transitioned out. The previous team had been working on fire suppression repair and most all of the fire suppression equipment had been removed. After meeting with the Incident Command on Sunday night at the Curry County fairgrounds in Gold Beach, Curry County Sheriff John Ward ordered Level 3 "GO!" evacuations for all of Oak Flat, Spud Road and residents along the south side of the Rogue River in the Agness Area, which means residents must leave immediately.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Agness area and began evacuations.
All residents on the north side of the Rogue River from the Lucas Lodge area to Foster Bar were notified of Level II evacuation notices. High east winds were dominant and had pushed spot fires across the Illinois River into the Spud Road area and around homes on Old House Creek Road at the end of Oak Flat Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday evening, Gov. Kate Brown declared the Klondike Fire a conflagration. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
"To ensure the safety of those in harm's way and their homes, I am invoking an emergency conflagration declaration for the Klondike Fire, " said Gov. Brown. "This declaration will send additional resources to the front lines of the fire. Please keep the families displaced by this fire and the firefighters on the scene in your thoughts as we continue to experience an active wildfire season."
The Office of State Marshal’s Red Incident Management Team, led by Chief Ian Yocum, and five structural task forces from Lane, Rogue, Linn, Benton and Marion counties arrived early Monday afternoon. Three task forces will be assigned to day shift and two will be working the night shift.
Coos Forest Protection Association resources from Curry and Coos counties were called for on Sunday night and started arriving in the Agness area along with other local fire agencies to help with structure protection.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will advise when there is any change to the evacuation levels and in the meantime will have regular patrols in the closed areas. The Fire Incident Command will be scheduling a community meeting for the residents in Agness at 2 p.m. either Tuesday or Wednesday. Exact date and location were to be determined and will be posted in an update Tuesday and on the Taylor Klondike Facebook page.
For Agness residents affected by the Level 3 Evacuation (GO!), or Level 2 (Get Ready) with special needs, Red Cross has set up an Information Center at First Baptist Church, 29755 Turner St. in Gold Beach.
Affected residents may also call the American Red Cross at 1-888-680-1455 to reach the duty officer who will put them in touch with the local Red Cross manager in Gold Beach.
Fire details:
Location: 10 miles east of Agness, OR
Size: 167,423 acres
Containment: 72 percent
Date detected: July 15, 2018
Cause: Lightning
Resources
Hand Crews: 3
Dozers: 2
Camp Crews: 1
Water-tenders: 7
Engines: 5
Personnel: 316