BANDON - Despite protestations by neighbors, a request was unanimously approved by the Bandon Planning Commission at the June 28 meeting for a Conditional Use Permit to site a medical/recreational marijuana facility on property zoned C-2, General Commercial, within the city of Bandon.
The location is 265 North Ave. SE. The project involves two tax lots and is located off Highway 42S, near the intersection with U.S. Highway 101, now the location of Gibson Graphics and formerly Haruna Computers.
Todd Theiss, owner of Redbarn Dispensary in Myrtle Creek, is the applicant. Theiss plans to remove the current buildings to construct a new 24-foot- by 64-foot building for the facility. The property will be accessed from Highway 42S and Third Street SE and the exit will lead to North Ave. SE.
"Overall, we don't see any issues with this operation, and people are not seeing huge problems with (marijuana facilities)," said Planning Director John McLaughlin in his staff report. "Staff looked at his facility in Myrtle Creek and we recommend approval with conditions (in regards to zoning compliance and design requirements)."
Theiss said he has owned and operated a similar business in Myrtle Creek for the past year and though he is not a cannabis user, medicinal cannabis has helped his mother with health issues. He and his family, including two children, have been visiting Bandon for many years and and began looking for property recently to locate a facility here. The proposed property is owned by Claudia Bolduc, trustee of the Bolduc Family Revocable Living Trust.
Theiss explained his plans for the property, saying he wants to make it an attractive building with landscaping and sidewalks. He is open to adding fencing to shield the facility from the neighborhood. By law, there is no on-site consumption and Theiss has every employee tested for drugs other than marijuana.
All products will go into a large walk-in safe each night, also by law, and there is no processing of marijuana on site. All products that leave the facility have to be in child-proof packages. Theiss said the store will likely be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
"We do not want to impose on our neighbors on Third Street," Theiss said. "We're really concerned about being good neighbors."
Despite his assurances, Theiss was faced with several neighbors opposed to the idea of having a medical/recreational marijuana facility in the area. A petition with 16 names of people in opposition was presented to the commission.
Sally Jurkowski, who lives on Third Street SE with her son and daughter-in-law's family and two small children just around the corner from the proposed facility, said she has concerns about increased traffic, fencing and hours of operation. Jurkowski said she was not in opposition, but just had questions and concerns for her family's safety.
Lennae Wright, who also lives on Third Street SE with her mother and three children, said she was not in favor of the proposal due to concerns for her family and for other children in the neighborhood. The area is more residential than business oriented and there are many children who live in the area, she said. A group of children wait for the school bus every day directly in front of the proposed shop.
"This is not a business district, though there has been a small business in the area," Wright said. "It's not an ideal location. It needs to be in a business location and not a residential location."
Pam Jensen said that while she doesn't live in the neighborhood, she is strongly opposed.
"With 3,000 people (in Bandon), I don't think you need two dispensaries within 3 miles of each other," Jensen said, referring to the new dispensary, Herbal Choices, located just south of city limits on U.S. Highway 101.
"I wish the City Council had not allowed (marijuana facilities) in city limits at all," she said.
On Nov. 6, 2017, Ordinance 1623 was passed by the City Council stating that the siting of a Medical/Recreational Marijuana Facility shall be a conditional use in the General Commercial and Light Industrial zones, on properties described in the ordinance. This is the first application for a marijuana dispensary within city limits since the adoption of that ordinance.
Once the hearing was closed, Commissioners commented. Gerald Slothower said he understands the concerns with children in the area, but that the plans look attractive and he doesn't really see a problem with approving the facility. If parents are concerned, they need to tell their children to stay away from the shop.
"Kids are not as fragile as some people seem to think," he said.
Sheryl Bremmer said the Commission could not deny the CUP because the application meets all the criteria.
"We're anticipating problems that don't exist yet," Bremmer said.
The motion was approved unanimously by commissioners Slothower, Bremmer, Harv Schubothe, Chairman David Kimes, Blythe Tiffany and David Kimes. Commissioner Daniel Graham stepped down for the hearing and vote without giving a reason.
The meeting was Graham's and Schubothe's last as both recently resigned. The City Council appointed two new commissioners at its July meeting: Sally Jurkowski and Paul Fisher.