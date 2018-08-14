SALEM – As a testament to Oregonians’ steadfast and growing commitment to supporting culture, the Oregon Cultural Trust will award a record $3.02 million in grants to 137 cultural nonprofits in fiscal year 2019, a 3 percent increase over 2018 and the first time grants have exceeded $3 million. The increase is the direct result of another record year of fundraising and a 55 percent uptick in new donors.
The awards include a total of $755,369 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); $755,369 to 45 County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions – for regranting in their communities; and $1,510,110 in competitive Cultural Development Grants to 87 cultural organizations across the state.
Reinforcing the findings of the recently released “Impacts of the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Cultural Tax Credit” report by ECONorthwest, per capita funding to County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions this year is highest in Oregon’s most remote regions, reaching $5.91 for the Coquille Indian Tribe compared to $0.12 in Multnomah and Washington Counties. The report calls the geographic reach of Cultural Trust funding “remarkable.”
Half of the grants were awarded to organizations outside of the Portland Metro area. Cultural Development Grants fund projects that address access, capacity, creativity and preservation. Just under half of the 167 applications received were funded.
“It is extremely gratifying to have the ability to fund more of the amazing cultural projects happening across our great state,” said Chuck Sams III, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “We are incredibly grateful to our donors and excited by the increased access this funding will provide to ensure active and culturally vibrant communities.”
“Through the generosity of Oregonians and the Cultural Tax Credit, the Cultural Trust has now awarded more than $26 million in grants while growing its permanent fund to close to $29 million,” said Brian Rogers, the Cultural Trust’s executive director. “That’s a good investment in Oregon’s famous quality of life for today, tomorrow and future generations.”
Awards on the South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry counties):
-- The Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education in Bandon: $21,462, to help the Artula Institute invest in a full-time executive director position to develop a diversified income stream and help manage new programs to increase their cultural impact in Oregon and Washed Ashore's reach across the globe.
-- Elkton Community Education Center, Elkton: $8,877, to support increased patron access to the Center using new marketing techniques, adding a ramp to reach the stage, and investing in event production and promotions to diversify revenue streams for educational programming.
-- Friends of the Curry Public Library, Gold Beach: $5,000, to invest in a reconfigurable stage in the new learning center with a state-of-the-art sound/video projection system, engineered acoustics, comfortable seating and a flexible floor plan.
-- Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,000, to invest in the integration of long-term program planning into Umpqua Valley Arts Association's organizational culture through restructured staffing and board development.