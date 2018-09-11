CHARLESTON – An event to celebrate a major natural resources restoration project in the Coquille Valley is set for Thursday, Sept. 13, and the public is invited.
The construction phase of the Coquille Working Landscapes project is nearing completion and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, The Nature Conservancy, the Beaver Slough Drainage District and the China Camp Gun Club are hosting a presentation and project tour from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The event begins in the Owen Building, 225 Adams Street, Coquille at 1 p.m. Members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will attend the presentation as part of their tour of the Coquille Valley. The Commission meets Friday, Sept. 14, in Bandon.
After the short presentation highlighting the project’s benefits to ranching, fish and wildlife habitat, waterfowl hunting and wildlife viewing, participants can tour the major restoration projects. These include a new fish-friendly tide gate, tidal channel construction, infrastructure improvements and the new Coquille Valley Wildlife Area public access point.
The project tour runs 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and is limited to multi-passenger vehicles as space allows.