BANDON - Southwestern Oregon Preppers will meet at noon on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St SW.
The main topic is "Disaster Survival Planning Workshops for Families." This year, SWOP will be conducting workshops during the meetings. Bring a plan to the workshop. Those who do not have a plan to bring that is OK, they will have one to take home when they leave. Bring paper and pencil. The workshop is designed to help families, whether large or small, survive a disaster.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.