PORT ORFORD — U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, announced in a press release that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate up to $6.5 million in funding to assist in repairs of the Port of Port Orford’s damaged breakwater system.
After learning that the breakwater system was not scheduled to receive funds for its repair in February, DeFazio wrote the agency a letter asking the Corps to reconsider and budget for the much needed maintenance work at the port.
In the letter, DeFazio cited the vital role that the port plays for the city’s economic well-being. He recalled a 2014 study from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which showed that the city of Port Orford landed a little over 1.36 million pounds of commercial fish and shellfish, which was valued at $3.4 million.
On June 7, the Corps released its Fiscal Year 2018 Work Plan to Congress, outlining the costs of various projects the agency plans on funding for the year. In that outline, no funds were allocated to Port Orford. However, on July 5 the Corps announced funds collected through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, disaster assistance, would be used to help additional projects in need, including Port Orford’s breakwater system.
“This is excellent news for Port Orford,” said DeFazio in a press release. “This community relies on the port as its economic engine, and fixing the breakwater is essential to its success.”
The Army Civil Works budget addresses the planning, construction, design, operation and maintenance of numerous water resource projects around the country.
DeFazio outlined the history of the port in his letter to the Corps and included the damaged created in 2014 from a major winter storm that hit the area with large waves up to 40 feet high and 100 mile-per-hour winds.
“For too long Port Orford has been overlooked by the Corps,” said DeFazio. “Due to years of storms, the breakwater system is in need of serious repair, and without annual dredging continued shoaling creates an extremely dangerous situation. I applaud the Army Corps for including this essential funding in its Work Plan.”