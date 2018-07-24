BANDON - The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 26, in the council chambers of Coquille City Hall.
On the agenda: June meeting minutes; financial report; Pacific Northwest Waterways Association request for updated information regarding the operating and maintenance budget for U.S. Corps of Engineers dredging and maintenance FY 2017-19 workplan; discussion of PND Engineers marina, Coast Guard pier and breakwater pile condition assessment summary; update on SHN Civil Engineering site design services (including site grading, parking lot and utilities) proposal for port's proposed new commercial restaurant business; port ordinance proposal discussion; staff reports including a news report about the future of SNAP program recipients and their ability to purchase food at farmers markets, and thank-yous from the public; public comment; good of the order; adjourn.