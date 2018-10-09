BANDON - There's now more places to take a load off while walking or tooling around in Old Town.
Grants from Wild River Coast Alliance with additional funding by Bandon Fish Market, Tony’s Crab Shack and Bandon Bait and Tackle made it possible for the Port of Bandon to construct attractive new benches in groups on the west sidewalk along First Street. The benches are located between Bandon Fish Market and Tony's Crab Shack. The first two sets are complete, with two more planned, one to be located near Bandon Bait and the other location to be determined.
The benches were designed and built by Port Harbormaster Bob Shammot, with help from Shawn Winchell and the port's work crew, using lumber made from Port Orford cedar obtained from East Fork Lumber in Coquille. One set of the benches are grouped in a way so those sitting on them can face each other. They are also designed with planter boxes featuring native species plants to provide wind breaks. The plants were purchased at Portland Nursery. They will be labeled with QR codes for people to scan from their smart phones and read and learn more about the native plants of the South Coast area.
"People seem to like the design and are curious about it," Port General Manager Jeff Griffin said. "It's been a nice project. We've gotten nothing but positive feedback. We do need to get more native plants for the wind break to provide more of a buffer."
"Bob (Shammot) supervised and the work crew helped and gained skills they can use later," Griffin added. "It's part of work force training."
About Wild Rivers Coast Alliance
Wild Rivers Coast Alliance is a grant making organization. All net proceeds from Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort are dedicated to the grant making of WRCA to support a thriving South Coast of Oregon through conservation, community and economic development projects.