BANDON - What if you could put a park on a paved parking space, just for the day? Maybe turn a parking lot into paradise - opposite of the Joni Mitchell song.
That's the thinking behind parklets, or pop-up parks, and Bandon experienced one on Friday, Sept. 21, in front of Bandon Coffee Cafe in Old Town.
A parklet is an extension of the sidewalk into a parking space that increases access to multi-modal visitors and provides a space to rest, relax and be entertained.
The pop-up park on Friday was up from morning until the Alive After Five wine and art walk was over in the evening. People enjoyed the novelty all day and were even entertained with live music by the Westbound Coyote String Band duo from 5-7 p.m.
The pop-up park was planned to coincide with (Park)ing Day, a global event started in San Francisco, Calif., in 2005 that takes place each year in September with the goal of reimagining an unappreciated parking space and transforming it into something beautiful - just for the day.
City Planner Dana Nichols knew about parklets and pop-up parks and has seen examples of them, including many in Oregon, in Medford, The Dalles, Eugene, Milwaukie and Portland. As a member of the Greater Bandon Association, she brought the idea to the city's Parks and Recreation Commission.
The commission liked the idea, and wanted GBA to partner with the city and local businesses. Nichols approached Mara Rutherford and Kenny Maddux, the new owners of the popular Bandon Coffee Cafe in Old Town, who also liked the idea and were willing to have Nichols and other volunteers arrange chairs, tables and indoor-outdoor carpeting in the parking space in front of their business for the day to see how it would be received.
Nichols then approached Dragonfly Farm and Nursery and Valley Flora Farm, who were also willing to donate, providing plants and flowers for the day to give the space a truly park-like feel.
The pop-up park was well-received, Nichols said.
"(City Planning Director John McLaughlin) and I sat out in the morning and told people about it and asked what they thought," Nichols said. "We asked them if they liked the idea of a parklet and lots of people said they'd like something even more permanent."
And that was just the beginning.
The plan is for two parklets to be installed on Second Street, one in front of the Bandon Coffee Cafe, and another one in front of the Broken Anchor Bar & Grill. Due to weather constraints, the parklets will be seasonally available, but open 24/7 for public enjoyment. Several designs, drawn by Gary Robertson, were previously vetted to members of GBA and the final design was drawn by resident Bill Beck.
Those parklets will be different than the pop-up park, but the concept is the same. They will be sturdier and made from wood, yet still movable.
Funding was needed to purchase materials for the parklets, and was raised through IOBY, a crowd-sourced funding website for creative projects in the public sphere.
"Bandon is a bustling beach city, with summer visitors pouring into Old Town each year to enjoy the fresh fish, salty air and coastal charm of our historic shopping district," Nichols explained on her IOBY fundraising page. "Locals enjoy Old Town, too, with the farmer's market, art-filled boardwalk, and summer festivals. While we love our downtown, we often hear that visitors and residents alike want to sit outside, and we don’t have many offerings for that right now. So, the City of Bandon and the Greater Bandon Association are partnering to develop, design, and install two public parklets in Old Town Bandon."
"We hope to bring in components of local art, native plants, culturally appropriate design to be sure that these parklets say Bandon through and through," Nichols added.
The nature of parklets is temporary, and they can be put up and taken down in a couple of hours. They can be in place for a day, or for a few weeks, and moved to different areas of town, but the idea is to have them on the pavement in front of businesses, on city property.
Private donations from the IOBY fundraiser raised $3,375, and with matching funds from GBA, the project is fully funded. With funding and a design in place, the project is ready to go.
"We hope to find a builder for the parklet and move forward this fall or in early spring," Nichols said.
Nichols said she's heard concerns about the lack of parking on Old Town, and that a parklet would take away the existing spaces. But a parking study arranged by an AmeriCorps volunteer a few years ago determined that the only days people had trouble finding parking space in Old Town were during holidays such as the Fourth of July and Cranberry Festival.
City officials are hoping the Bandon Trolley, paid for through a collaboration with the Port of Bandon and City of Bandon, will encourage visitors and residents to park in other areas of town and catch the trolley during those busy times.
And when they get off the trolley in Old Town, they will likely be able to find a parklet, where they can sit down and relax and enjoy some outdoor air and refreshment before continuing with their shopping or site-seeing.
For more information about the parklets, those interested can contact Nichols at dnichols@ci.bandon.or.us.