BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 26, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101. For details on each agenda item, visit www.cityofbandon.org.
Consent agenda; regular meeting minutes of May 3; work session meeting minutes of May 24; public comment.
Public Hearings:
4.1 Conditional Use Permit application from Bandon Professional Building, LLC – To convert the existing structure at 475 Elmira Ave. SE into a 19-unit residential care facility within the City of Bandon
4.2 Cell tower ordinance
4.3 Electronic Reader Board ordinance
Findings of Fact:
5.1 Conditional Use Permit - To site a medical/recreational marijuana facility on property zoned C-2, General Commercial within the City of Bandon.
Discussion/other; commissioners' comments; adjourn the regular meeting
Work Session:
2.0 Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance; adjourn