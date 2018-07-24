Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 26, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101. For details on each agenda item, visit www.cityofbandon.org.

Consent agenda; regular meeting minutes of May 3; work session meeting minutes of May 24; public comment.

Public Hearings:

4.1 Conditional Use Permit application from Bandon Professional Building, LLC – To convert the existing structure at 475 Elmira Ave. SE into a 19-unit residential care facility within the City of Bandon

4.2 Cell tower ordinance

4.3 Electronic Reader Board ordinance

Findings of Fact:

5.1 Conditional Use Permit - To site a medical/recreational marijuana facility on property zoned C-2, General Commercial within the City of Bandon.

Discussion/other; commissioners' comments; adjourn the regular meeting

Work Session:

2.0 Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance; adjourn

