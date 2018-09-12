CHARLESTON — Join the Harvest Moon Paddle Trip and explore the South Slough from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24.
Participants will experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a 5-mile trail that ﬂows with the tide. Bring your own kayak or canoe, paddles, PFDs, water and lunch. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Cost to participate is $15 per boat, a driver and shuttle will be provided. The group will meet at the Distant Water Fleet Parking Lot in Charleston.
Space is limited so registration is required. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org
Questions? Contact Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.