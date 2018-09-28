COOS BAY — The third annual Oregon Writers Day event, to celebrate local authors and the craft of writing, is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Coos History Museum. The event is in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College and will feature Dio Morales and Christopher Rose as the guest presenters.
Morales will offer a workshop on memoir writing, as well as speak about her latest book. Dio Morales earned her MFA from Oregon State University, where she now works as publishing manager for the OSU Extension. Homing Instincts, her first essay collection, highlights her bi-coastal sense of place and explores the many ways we define a sense of home at different points in our lives. Her writing has appeared in journals such as the Los Angeles Review of Books, Oregon Humanities Magazine, Crab Orchard Review, Colorado Review, and has twice made the “Notables” list for Best American Essays.
Christopher Rose will offer a concurrent workshop on Science Fiction/Fantasy Fiction. Rose teaches poetry, African American Literature, and Science Fiction at Portland Community College in Portland, Ore.
The Annual Writers event will culminate with readings and awards from our creative writing competition. Whether you are a seasoned author, or beginner, plan to join us for this fun event to meet your fellow community writers and readers. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students.
For questions or to register for the writer workshop, please email Education@cooshistory.org
More information is available online at cooshistory.org.