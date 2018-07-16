COOS BAY — Enjoy some outside time with family and friends while exploring our fantastic Oregon State Parks. Each backpack contains the tools you need to assist in your adventure including: binoculars, maps, field guides, park pass and more.
Kits check out for one week. Topics include: whales, birds, trees, tide pools, rockhounding, marine mammals, hiking, and wildlife.
In partnership, Coos County and Curry County Libraries received a grant from The Oregon Parks Foundation Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation to create sixteen backpacks to encourage people to explore their own state parks.
For more information, contact any of the Coos County or Curry County Public Libraries.