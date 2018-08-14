SALEM — Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has announced the release of an educational video: A Capitol Tour & Civics Lesson with Oregon’s Kid Governor Dom Peters. The video is available at http://orkg.kidgovernor.org/
“Dom’s video is geared toward fifth-graders, but everyone will enjoy watching and learning,” said Secretary Richardson. “In the video, Dom talks with Governor Kate Brown, myself, State Treasurer Tobias Reed, and Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer. It’s truly a unique and fun learning experience.”
Oregon is the second state to undertake the Kid Governor program. West Virginia and New Hampshire are planning to begin their programs in the fall. Designed by the Connecticut Democracy Center, Connecticut’s program began in 2015. Students who participate in the Kid Governor program gain hands-on experience running for office, making campaign videos, giving speeches, and voting in elections. The program also provides teachers with a toolkit filled with civics lessons and opportunities to broaden students’ knowledge and understanding of government and how to become an advocate for a community issue.
Kid Governor Dom Peters’ community issue was anti-bullying. He wrote a book on the subject, which will be available in the fall. Dom will be appearing at noon Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Oregon State Fair in Columbia Hall to read his book, “Pippin and the Super Kind Friends Club."
Visit the Oregon Secretary of State website or the Oregon’s Kid Governor website to learn more about the program. Registration to participate in the 2019 Kid Governor program is open to all Oregon fifth grade classrooms and fifth grade homeschoolers.
Contact Mary Beth Herkert at or.kidgovernor@gmail.com with any questions.