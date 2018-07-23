BANDON - School may be out for summer but there are many ways students can avoid the summer learning slide by getting out to exercise their minds and bodies. The LaPlante family from Bandon turned out for an educational beach cleanup on June 30 at Bullards Beach conducted by the Ocean Blue Project.
Kayla LaPlante, an incoming sophomore at Oregon Connections Academy, the statewide virtual public school, said, “Overall I thought it was just fun to get outside and learn about the plastics on our Oregon beaches.”
Ocean Blue President Richard Arterbury said Bullards was an amazing beach.
“This was a plastic-free beach and only about one pound of micro-plastic was picked up.”
Arterbury’s daughter Elaina will be a fourth-grade student this fall at ORCA.
The Ocean Blue Project also conducted a similar cleanup near the Bandon South Jetty on July 1. During the school year, Oregon Connections Academy has conducted special educational field trips with Ocean Blue along the Oregon coast.