BANDON - One person is dead and another is suffering from hypothermia after the small boat they were crabbing from capsized in the Coquille River in Bandon late Friday afternoon.
About 4:55 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the Bandon marina to help retrieve two people, described as older men by bystanders, who had launched a boat at Bullards Beach State Park. The men were seen hanging onto the overturned boat by two Bandon residents who were also on a boat in the river.
The Bandon residents helped the occupants and towed the boat into the marina. There, the men, whose names have not been released, received medical treatment from personnel with Bay Cities Ambulance and were both transported to Southern Coos Hospital. The Bandon Fire Department also responded and helped at the scene. One of the occupants did not survive, according Sgt. Larry Lynch of the Bandon Police Department, who was on the scene with two officers. Lynch said the men were from out of the area. The Coos County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.
This story will be updated as more information is available.