PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine local organizations dedicated to improving community health and well being are the recipients of grants from NW Natural (NYSE: NWN) this year. The grants, made possible by NW Natural shareholders, total more than $58,000.
“Helping those within our community be healthier, happier and stronger is what we’re focused on delivering with these grants,” says Von Summers, NW Natural’s community relations manager. “The well being of our community relies on access to a wide variety of critical services, and we’re proud to support the work of this year’s recipients who take such excellent care of our community.”
Each year, NW Natural gives nearly $1 million to local nonprofits from the company’s Corporate Philanthropy Fund, made possible by NW Natural shareholders. The grants are intended to support community arts, education, the environment, as well as a special focus on caring for children and families at risk.
The 2018 recipients for health and human service grants from NW Natural include:
- P:ear: $10,000 | P:ear builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation to affirm personal worth and create more meaningful and healthier lives.
- Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation: $10,000 | The foundation provides high-quality, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate primary health care to the communities of Washington and Yamhill Counties with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others with barriers to receiving health care.
- Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc.: $7,000 | Since 1942, Guide Dogs for the Blind has been creating partnerships between people, dogs, and communities.
- Central City Concern: $6,000 | Central City Concern serves single adults and families in the Portland metro area who are impacted by homelessness, poverty and addictions.
- Impact NW: $5,000 | Impact NW is a leader in providing individuals of all ages with the skills and resources necessary to achieve success and to advocate for themselves and their communities. Annually, more than 36,000 low-income children, youth, families, seniors, and adults with disabilities participate in Impact NW’s comprehensive anti-poverty programs.
- Medical Teams International: $5,000 | In Oregon and Washington, Medical Teams International has a dedicated team of volunteer dentists and hygienists treating patients aboard a fleet of fully-equipped mobile dental vans every week.
- Oregon Food Bank: $5,000 | The mission of the Oregon Food Bank is to eliminate hunger and its root causes… because no one should be hungry.
- Pacific Communities Health District Foundation: $5,000 | The Pacific Communities Health District Foundation is committed to encouraging and supporting Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and its patients, as well as the health and well-being of those who live and work in the community.
- Transition Projects: $5,000 | Transition Projects helps people transition from homelessness to housing in the Portland metro area. It assists more than 10,000 people each year through a broad array of services, resources, and tools.
Find more information about NW Natural’s Corporate Philanthropy Fund, as well as the company’s signature philanthropic effort, Programs of Focus, at: https://www.nwnatural.com/AboutNWNatural/Community/CorporateContributions