NORTH BEND — The Nonprofit Association is coming to Coos County to conduct a Board Basics Training made possible by the Ford Family Foundation and The Coquille Tribal Community Fund. The training will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at The Mill Casino-Hotel Spruce Cedar room.
These workshops do not come to Coos County very often so Nonprofit Organizations are encouraged to participate. Nonprofit Association Members pay $15 and other organizations pay $35.
Register at https://nonprofitoregon.org.
For information, contact Jackie Chambers at jackiechambers@coquilletribe.org or 541-756-0904.